Ortho Molecular Products Partners with Calocurb® to Launch Calocurb® CLINICAL, an Exclusive, Clinically Proven Appetite Management Solution Only Available Under the Guidance of Licensed Practitioners

BARRINGTON, Ill., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Molecular Products, a leading nutraceutical manufacturer exclusively serving licensed health care practitioners, has partnered with New Zealand–based Calocurb® to bring Calocurb® CLINICAL to the professional channel. Through this agreement, Ortho Molecular Products holds exclusive rights to launch and distribute Calocurb® CLINICAL, a targeted, plant-based appetite and craving control supplement designed specifically for clinical use.

Calocurb® CLINICAL delivers a 250 mg therapeutic dose of Amarasate®, a patented natural bitter hops extract developed over 15 years through a $20 million New Zealand government investment and validated in four human clinical trials. Its specialized targeted-release system delivers Amarasate® to the small intestine, where it activates bitter taste receptors (TAS2Rs) on enteroendocrine cells to trigger GLP-1, CCK and PYY, three key satiety and gastric-regulating hormones.

"In every product and partnership, we start with one question: 'Does it work?'" said Nate Freeman, vice president of science and innovation at Ortho Molecular Products. "We're obsessed with science and efficacy that drive better patient outcomes. Satiety hormones, cravings and metabolic health are at the center of clinical conversations. Calocurb® CLINICAL is proven to increase all three major satiety hormones, acting like a force field for patients battling food noise, cravings and emotional eating. Our goal is to equip practitioners with tools that give patients control over their relationship with food and spark meaningful conversations about metabolic health and long-term wellbeing."

Clinical studies on Amarasate® showed rapid and measurable results: Hunger was reduced by 30%, cravings by 40% and calorie intake by 18% in just one hour. Once it reaches the small intestine, it activates bitter taste receptors, triggering the release of GLP-1 at six times baseline levels. This cascade increases satiety, reduces cravings and slows gastric emptying, helping patients feel full sooner and consume less.

This strategic partnership brings together two organizations equally dedicated to improving the health of patients around the world through practitioner guidance. "Ortho Molecular Products is one of the most respected nutritional supplement companies in the United States. Their commitment to science, at all levels of the organization, aligns with ours," said Sarah Kennedy, CEO and founder of Calocurb®. "Practitioners will have easy access to Calocurb® CLINICAL via Ortho Molecular Products, as well as support from their knowledgeable team."

Calocurb® CLINICAL is exclusive to practitioners and will be available for sale in October 2025.

About Ortho Molecular Products

For more than 35 years, Ortho Molecular Products has researched and manufactured high-quality, efficacious nutraceuticals sold exclusively to thousands of healthcare professionals nationwide and in Canada. Ortho Molecular Products operates a corporate office in the Chicagoland area, with an FDA-audited, cGMP, TGA-certified manufacturing facility in Stevens Point, WI. A commitment to efficacy, uncompromising manufacturing and legendary customer service establishes Ortho Molecular Products as a leader in the nutrition industry.

About Calocurb® CLINICAL and Amarasate®

Amarasate® is a natural extract from a specific New Zealand bitter hop and is the active ingredient in Calocurb® CLINICAL, which has been demonstrated in human clinical trials to activate endogenous GLP-1, CCK and PYY release to reduce appetite by 30%, cravings by 40%, and caloric intake by an average of 18% in one hour.

