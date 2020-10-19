Ortho Regenerative Technologies Announces the Nomination of its New Vice-president Clinical and Medical Affairs

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc . (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTI" or the "Company"), an emerging orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today the appointment of Mukesh Ahuja, MBBS, MSc as its new Vice-President Clinical and Medical Affairs, effective November 1st, 2020.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Ahuja to the Ortho RTI team. With the start of its rotator cuff tear repair clinical program in sight, Ortho RTI has reached a development stage that requires highly specialized expertise and years of experience in managing complex clinical orthopedics research programs. Mukesh brings all of that and more with him", said Claude LeDuc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ortho RTI. "Ortho will also greatly benefit from Mukesh's track record in supporting the development and commercialization of medical products and technologies as we continue building our Ortho-R product's portfolio of indications in various new musculoskeletal conditions such as tendonitis, ligament and meniscus tears and cartilage lesions as well as a new formulation for OA".

Commenting on his nomination as Ortho RTI's new VP Clinical and Medical Affairs, Mukesh Ahuja said; "I am very excited to be joining Ortho RTI at such a crucial time in its clinical development. There are clear unmet medical needs in the space of soft tissue repair and regenerative medicine that can be addressed with Ortho RTI's technological platform. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of Ortho RTI's clinical program and working with the team in positioning the company as a leader in the orthopedic and sports related injury surgeries".

More about Dr. Mukesh Ahuja

Mukesh Ahuja, MBBS, MSc is a highly qualified, medical executive with fourteen years of US experience as a clinical expert in Orthopedics, managing dozens of orthopedic clinical studies and partnering with surgeons to advance novel research approaches. He has validated expertise in leading and supporting clinical and medical affairs teams within biotechnology companies, medical centers, and clinical research organizations, and has partnered with leading orthopedics companies in exploring novel technologies. Dr. Ahuja has practical knowledge of experimental and clinical research needs to support the development, commercialization and marketing of medical products and technologies. He has a long history of collaboration with physicians, surgeons, scientists/researchers, engineers, sales and marketing executives and other key advisors to identify new markets, and areas of growth and sustainability.

Currently, Dr. Ahuja works at Orthofix Medical, Inc. where he was appointed to develop the clinical strategy for the motion preservation program of spine business franchise. He is also responsible to initiate and lead an IDE trial for a two-level cervical disc replacement device.

Prior to Orthofix, Dr. Ahuja was the Director of Medical and Clinical Affairs for Medacta USA, Inc. At Medacta, he defined and executed a clinical affairs strategy that aligned with the market and commercial needs of company's orthopedic medical devices. He established the clinical department and developed and managed dozens of clinical trials, supporting the needs of the joint reconstruction, spine, and shoulder business units.

He also served as Research Administrator for the world-renowned Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center/ Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. While at Rush, Dr. Ahuja led research programs for Sports Medicine and Spine, consisting of teams responsible for FDA, NIH, and industry trials, as well as investigator-initiated research. He has an extensive clinical research experience in Sports Medicine injuries and treatment products ranging from biologics, stems cells, tissues graft, devices, and drugs.

Dr. Ahuja holds a Masters of Science in Clinical Research from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, completed a Health Care Management Executive Certificate Program from Loyola University, Chicago, achieved his Certified Principal Investigator (CPI®) certification from ACRP and received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) medical degree from Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Pakistan and a Bachelor of Arts – Political Science and History, University of Sindh, Pakistan.

Mukesh is a member of ACRP and AAHKS and recently joined the regulatory committee of Biologic Association. He also serves as a peer reviewer for OREF research grants committee. Mukesh has contributed to several manuscripts and abstracts published in reputable journals.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTI is an emerging orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid biologic implant product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. A multi-site US Ortho-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Pilot Phase I/II clinical trial is being planned and organized. In parallel, an FDA IND submission is planned for the fall of 2020. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho RTI continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTI is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orthorti.com/

