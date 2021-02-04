Ortho Regenerative Technologies Retains Westwicke ICR as Investor Relations Advisors for the U.S.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho RTI" or the "Company"), a clinical stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today that it has retained Westwicke, an ICR company, as its investor relations advisors for the U.S. markets.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Westwicke as our U.S. investor relations dedicated specialists", said Claude LeDuc, CEO of Ortho RTI. "Westwicke is well known for their strong relationships with key healthcare investors and deep understanding of U.S. capital markets. We look forward to working closely with them to broaden our reach with the U.S. investment community and increase our public profile with shareholders as we prepare to start delivering multiple value creation catalysts and corporate milestones in 2021".

About Westwicke Partners / ICR

Westwicke Partners provides customized strategic investor relations programs and independent capital markets advice to public and private healthcare companies. Westwicke focuses on the healthcare sector exclusively and is headquartered in Baltimore with regional offices in Boston, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit www.westwicke.com.

In January 2019, ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, acquired Westwicke Partners combining preeminent healthcare IR with healthcare sector experts in public relations, crisis management, special situations and digital branding.

Established in 1998, ICR brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, San Francisco and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through its ICR Capital subsidiary. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTI is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. A multi- site US Ortho-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Pilot Phase I/II clinical trial is being planned and organized. In parallel, an FDA IND submission is planned for Q1-2021. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho RTI continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTI is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

