Ortho Regenerative Technologies Well-positioned for Next Phase of Development

MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc . (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho RTI" or the "Company"), a clinical stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, today provided a review of 2020 calendar year activities and a look forward at planned future milestones as the Company transitions from preclinical to clinical stage.

2020 Achievements

Completed four non-brokered private placements that raised an aggregate C$6.7 million . The company now has more than $2 million cash on hand to fund its regulatory and clinical stage projects through 2022.

In March and July, Ortho RTI announced positive preclinical results that confirmed the safety profile and demonstrated statistically significant improvement over standard of care for rotator cuff repair.

Following a request for designation to the FDA, ORTHO-R was classified in August as a drug/biologic, which management believes will enhance its long-term market potential.

In October, the Company appointed Mukesh Ahuja , MBBS, MSc as Vice-President Clinical and Medical Affairs, who brings extensive expertise in orthobiologics clinical development.

In October, Ortho RTI shares began trading on the OTCQB market, facilitating better access for US investors and improved trading liquidity.

In November, Ortho RTI initiated the scale-up and manufacturing of cGMP clinical trial material to be used in the upcoming ORTHO-R Phase I/II rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial in the US.

Achieved and Planned Milestones 2021-2022

In January 2021 Ortho-RTI entered into a global licensing with Hanuman Pelican, Inc. for the rights to commercialize the Buoy Suspension Fractional System, one of the best PRP systems available, in combination with ORTHO-R.

The Company made changes to its Board of Directors in February designed to better position the Company for its next phase of growth.

Completion of ORTHO-R cGMP clinical trial material manufacturing is expected in March.

The Company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for ORTHO-R in March of 2021, and to begin enrolling our multi-center Phase I/II trials in the US in Q2 2021

Select US investment bankers and pursue a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the second half of the year.

Planning of ORTHO-R meniscus indication in the second quarter of 2021, with the start of a pivotal preclinical trial for ORTHO-R second soft tissue repair indication

Begin preparations in 2022 for Phase III trials in the US, Canada , and EU planned for 2023.

, and EU planned for 2023. The Company plans to opportunistically evaluate additional potential partnerships throughout 2021 and 2022.

"We are pleased with all the progress made in 2020 to position Ortho RTI for the imminent transition into a clinical phase company. We now have adequate financing for the next 12-15 months - which includes the start of our upcoming multi-center Phase I/II trials in the United States - as well as the right management team in place to lead the company in its next phase of growth. The steps we took in 2020 were strategic building blocks, and we are now focused on the clinical development of ORTHO-R," said Claude LeDuc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ortho RTI. "2021 will be transformational for the company as we advance the clinical development of our lead product. We also plan to explore a listing on the Nasdaq to help expand our reach to key US healthcare-focused investors, and to further solidify our financial footing. Our preclinical results are compelling, and now more than ever we believe that ORTHO-R has the potential to transform the standard of care for soft-tissue repairs, and provide better outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients every year is now within reach."

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTI is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. A multi- site US ORTHO-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Pilot Phase I/II clinical trial is being planned and organized. In parallel, an FDA IND submission is planned for Q1-2021. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho RTI continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTI is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

