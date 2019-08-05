Ortho to Share Research on Precision and Quality in Groundbreaking Lab Technology, Infectious Disease and Endocrinology at AACC 2019

RARITAN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced it will present four scientific posters and co-sponsor two posters at the 2019 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. In addition, Ortho will showcase its latest product portfolio, including the recently launched VITROS® XT MicroSlides, the productivity-boosting VITROS® XT 7600 Integrated System and the next-generation VITROS® XT 3400 Chemistry System*, which is in development and will offer greater productivity in a smaller lab footprint. AACC 2019 will be held Aug. 4-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished within the last year and excited to showcase our latest solutions at AACC 2019," said Mike Iskra, president of Ortho's North America operations. "Hospitals need groundbreaking technology that will improve lab performance and drive medical value – and Ortho is at the forefront of delivering on those needs."

Ortho posters at the conference will include:

Performance Evaluation of the VITROS ® TSH3 Assay* on the VITROS ® 5600/XT 7600 Integrated System and VITROS ® 3600 and ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostic Systems

Poster Session: Aug. 6, 2019



Author Presentation: 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Chris Thomas , principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Performance of the Diazyme Laboratories D-Dimer Assay on the VITROS ® 5600 Integrated System and VITROS ® 4600 Chemistry System

Poster Session: Aug. 6, 2019



Author Presentation: 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Diazyme Laboratories

An Evaluation of Performance of the VITROS ® Immunodiagnostic Products HTLV I/II Assay*

Poster Session: Aug. 6, 2019



Author Presentation: 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Paul Contestable, principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Improvement in Clinical Outcomes When Handling Critical Patients using NephroCheck ® ** Test - A Pilot Study in Chile

Poster Session: Aug. 6, 2019



Author Presentation: 3-3:15 p.m.



Presenter: Dr. Jorge Aldunate , clinical laboratory technical director, RedSalud

Evalua ti on of Precision of the New Mul ti ‐ Test VITROS ® XT Chemistry Products Slides with the Applica ti on of Novel Algorithms on the VITROS ® XT 7600 Integrated System

Poster Session: Aug. 7, 2019



Author Presentation: 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Johanna Miller , senior engineer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Evaluation of the New Multi-Test VITROS ® XT Chemistry Products Slides Assay Quality versus the CLIA TEa Requirement

Poster Session: Aug. 7, 2019



Author Presentation: 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Ted Dimagno , principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

At Ortho's booth, No. 2901, show attendees will also explore, demo and learn more about the company's transfusion medicine solutions, including ORTHO VISION® Analyzer, ORTHO VISION® MAX Analyzer, ORTHO CONNECT™ and Ortho E-Connectivity™ Dashboard. In addition, as part of the company's robust cardiac offering, booth visitors can learn about Ortho's VITROS® hs Troponin I Assay**, which received CE Mark in April 2019.

Additionally, Ortho is co-sponsoring an AACC workshop, "The Fourth Universal Definition of Myocardial Infarction in Conjunction with the Clinical Laboratory Practice Recommendations for the Use of High Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin in Acute Coronary Syndrome" on Wed., Aug. 7 from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton.

*Product is currently in development and is not available to the public or for sale.

**Product availability is subject to local regulatory requirements. Not cleared or available for sale in the United States.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2019

PR-05235

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

