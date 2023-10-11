OrthoAlaska, LLC Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

News provided by

OrthoAlaska, LLC

11 Oct, 2023, 19:11 ET

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAlaska, LLC ("OrthoAlaska"), a healthcare practice with locations in Alaska, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the protected health information of certain OrthoAlaska patients. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

On October 12, 2022, OrthoAlaska discovered unauthorized activity in its systems. In response, OrthoAlaska took immediate steps to secure its systems. OrthoAlaska then promptly began an investigation into this activity and engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts to help with its response to, and investigation of, the unusual activity identified. OrthoAlaska recently learned that personal information belonging to certain patients may have been accessed without authorization during the course of this incident. OrthoAlaska worked diligently to evaluate potentially impacted data elements, confirm identities of potentially impacted individuals, and set up complimentary services being provided. That process was completed on September 13, 2023.

OrthoAlaska has no evidence that any potentially impacted information has been misused. However, on October 11, 2023, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The following personal and protected health information varied between individuals but may have potentially been involved in the incident: first name or first initial and last name in combination with one or more of the following: date of birth, address, Social Security number, health insurance and medical information.

Data privacy and security are among OrthoAlaska's highest priorities. OrthoAlaska has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. OrthoAlaska has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 5:00 AM5:00 PM Alaska Time and can be reached at 1-888-342-2852.

SOURCE OrthoAlaska, LLC

