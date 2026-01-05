OrthoArizona Brings NFL Combine Prep to Arizona

Beginning Dec. 26 through March, Training HAUS, powered by OrthoArizona, will host a 12-week NFL Combine Prep program designed for draft prospects and free agents. The immersive program emphasizes speed, strength, biomechanics, explosiveness, and injury prevention as athletes prepare for the NFL Combine and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, April 23–26.

"This partnership is a defining moment for OrthoArizona," said Dr. Rajan Bhatt, CEO of OrthoArizona. "We have spent years intentionally building one of the most comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine platforms in the country, and bringing Training HAUS' NFL Combine Prep program to Arizona is a direct result of that investment. World-class athletes require elite infrastructure, and OrthoArizona has built an environment designed to support performance at the very highest level."

The fully integrated performance lab includes top of the line combine prep for peak performance including strength and conditioning, position-specific coaching including quarterback coaching, physical therapy, biomechanics analysis, nutrition planning with on-site dietitian, chef-prepared meals to meet nutrition goals, pilates, yoga and movement optimization.

Originally founded in Minnesota in conjunction with Twin Cities Orthopedics , Training HAUS is now expanding its programming to the warmer weather to accommodate athletes on the West Coast and those who prefer training in the warmer climate. With its optimal year-round training conditions, recovery advantages and access to elite sports medicine, Arizona was the ideal destination to complement the long-standing Minnesota program.

Bill Welle, director of NFL Combine Prep at Training HAUS, has relocated to Phoenix from Minnesota to lead the NFL Combine Prep Program powered by OrthoArizona in Scottsdale. With more than 30 years of sports performance experience, Welle and Training HAUS have developed marquee athletes, including Larry Fitzgerald, Travis Kelce, David Montgomery, Joe Alt, Cris Carter, and Jamal Lewis across the NFL and many other Hall of Fame athletes in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and PWHL. Through his long-standing relationship with future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, whom he trained from age 15 through retirement. Welle has also recruited Fitzgerald's pilates instructor, massage therapist, and personal chef, as well as a former team dietitian for the Los Angeles Chargers, to help in the development of each athlete. Former NFL offensive lineman Alex Boone will also be joining the OrthoArizona-Training HAUS program, working directly with offensive line prospects.

"We've built a proven NFL combine prep model over the years, producing numerous NFL Draft picks, but we recognized that climate was becoming a limiting factor for many athletes," said Welle. "After meeting with the OrthoArizona team, it was clear that this partnership would allow us to bring Training HAUS West while maintaining the same independently-owned, physician-led philosophy that has driven our success in Minnesota."

Training HAUS selected OrthoArizona as its Arizona partner based on an established professional relationship and shared ties to the NFL. Twin Cities Orthopedics serves as team physician for the Minnesota Vikings, while OrthoArizona serves as the team physician for the Arizona Cardinals, creating a seamless connection between two trusted, physician-led organizations. In recent years, OrthoArizona has invested millions to expand its orthopedic and sports medicine footprint across the greater Phoenix area, making OrthoArizona's sports medicine program a natural fit to partner with Training HAUS and bring this NFL combine prep to Arizona.

"Elite performance demands elite medical oversight," said Dr. Caleb Behrend, President of OrthoArizona. "OrthoArizona's fully integrated sports medicine model allows athletes to prepare, recover, and stay healthy throughout the NFL combine prep process, making this partnership with Training HAUS a natural fit."

Founded in 1994, OrthoArizona is one of the nation's largest and Arizona's premier provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care, with more than 300 healthcare providers, including nearly 100 orthopedic specialists, across over 40 locations statewide. In addition, the physician-led group offers integrated services including advanced diagnostic imaging, interventional pain management, preventive cardiology care, podiatric surgery, outpatient surgical care, physical therapy, and InstantOrtho walk-in clinics.

About OrthoArizona:

OrthoArizona is Arizona's premier provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care, with over 300 healthcare providers across more than 40 locations throughout the Phoenix metro area. The group offers care within all disciplines in orthopedic surgery, including advanced diagnostic imaging, interventional pain management, physical therapy, podiatric surgery, preventative cardiology, outpatient surgical care, and InstantOrtho walk-in clinics. Trusted by elite athletes and major sports franchises, OrthoArizona proudly serves as the team physician for the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Rattlers, and provides medical support for organizations including the LA Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland A's, and San Francisco Giants.

Twin Cities Orthopedics:

Twin Cities Orthopedics is committed to providing world-class service. Their dedicated teams of physicians, specialty providers and care coordinators serve patients in clinic locations, walk-in Orthopedic Urgent Care locations, and numerous other therapy and specialty care settings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Regardless of the location, TCO delivers an exceptional patient experience, backed by decades of trusted orthopedic and sports medicine care. Learn more at TCOmn.com .

Training HAUS:

Training HAUS, located in Eagan, MN, is an elite athletic performance and recovery philosophy that is unparalleled in the Twin Cities. Utilizing innovative, science-based methods, our industry-leading team of experts work together to form a personalized approach for the athlete. Collectively, we establish a foundation for athletic performance that promises to challenge, inspire and produce real results. To learn more, visit TrainingHAUS.com .

SOURCE OrthoArizona