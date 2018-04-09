OrthoAtlanta Opens Newest Location in the Battery Atlanta at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta orthopedic and sports medicine specialists opened its newest location OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta on Monday, April 2, 2018, in The Battery Atlanta, adjacent to SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. This fast-growing mixed-use complex is rapidly becoming home to many new and newly relocated sports, entertainment, retail, restaurant and residential properties including Coca-Cola Roxy, Omni Hotel, and top restaurant and upscale retail establishments. The Battery Atlanta is located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285 at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Circle 75 Parkway.

OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta office at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Now with 14 locations across the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta provides orthopedic and sports medicine care to residents throughout Cobb County, including East Cobb, West Cobb and the rapidly growing area surrounding the Cumberland Mall area, plus Sandy Springs and Roswell.

Announcing the addition of a new OrthoAtlanta office at The Battery Atlanta, OrthoAtlanta Medical Director Michael J. Behr, M.D., said, "OrthoAtlanta at The Battery Atlanta in SunTrust Park offers our patients throughout greater Cobb County, Sandy Springs and Roswell with expanded orthopedic and sports medicine care closer to home." Designed with patient convenience, comfort and access in mind, OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta includes eight exam rooms, on-site X-ray, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services including physical therapy. OrthoAtlanta on-site MRI imaging is easily accessible just a short drive away at OrthoAtlanta's Austell or Piedmont West offices. OrthoAtlanta also offers the convenience of an accredited outpatient surgery center at its Austell office for same-day surgical procedures.

OrthoAtlanta physicians serving patients at The Battery Atlanta include orthopedic surgeons D. Hodari Brooks, M.D., total joint reconstruction and replacement and sports medicine; Donald E. Fowler, M.D., sports medicine and shoulder; Eric I. Francke, M.D., spine; Keith A. Lamberson, M.D., sports medicine; and physician Yong S. Lee, M.D., physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R).

OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta serves existing patients and is accepting new patients with orthopedic and sports medicine needs ranging from sprains, strains and fractures and workers' compensation injuries to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction or replacement and both non-surgical and surgical spine care needs.

For more information about OrthoAtlanta, go to www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 38 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise include sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related injuries and acute orthopaedic urgent care. OrthoAtlanta is the official orthopedic and sports medicine partner of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta Football Host Committee for the College Football Playoff National Championship, BB&T Atlanta Open tennis championship, Atlanta Gladiators professional hockey, Spalding County Pickleball Association and Clayton State University Athletics. Learn more at www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

For additional information, please contact Pat Prosser, Public Relations Manager, at OrthoAtlanta, 678-996-7254, or via email pprosser@OrthoAtlanta.com.

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development anchored by SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves, is located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285. It features boutique shopping, chef-driven restaurants, an Omni Hotel, The Coca-Cola Roxy, 550 residences and One Ballpark Center, Comcast's regional office headquarters. Powered by Comcast's all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta, please visit www.batteryatl.com.

