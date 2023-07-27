ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has been providing medical coverage for the ATP in Atlanta for more than 20 years, serving as the Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider for the Atlanta tournaments. This year's ATP 250, the 2023 Atlanta Open, is part of the U.S. Open Series including former and current ATP World Tour top-20 players.

OrthoAtlanta Provides Sports Medicine Services for Atlanta Open

"We're honored to once again be there to support the ATP and the world class athletes as they compete in the Atlanta Open," said Snehal Dalal, M.D. "Our role with the tournament is an important one, as we ensure all competitors and staff are safe, and in the event of an injury, we're there to provide best-practice treatments for sports-related injuries," said Donald Fowler, M.D. Physicians Dalal and Fowler have provided medical coverage for the ATP for more than 10 years and now serve as Co Medical Directors for the ATP tournament in Atlanta.

According to Dalal, while ATP physiotherapists are on site at every ATP event, they work in conjunction with OrthoAtlanta physicians to provide the best medical care and treatment available to all players. OrthoAtlanta sports medicine physicians are on site providing care for players, staff, and volunteers throughout the week.

"The Atlanta Open players, coaches and officials rely on OrthoAtlanta to provide superior orthopedic and sports medicine care throughout the tournament," stated Atlanta Open Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs. "The Atlanta Open brings world-class athletes to Atlanta and we are proud to have a world-class partner in OrthoAtlanta."

In addition to providing sports medicine coverage for the tournament, OrthoAtlanta has also taken on a title role of Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Provider of the Women's Sunday Showdown. OrthoAtlanta is taking this opportunity to recognize female providers taking care of the female athlete. OrthoAtlanta has a special interest in the care and prevention of athletic injuries in female athletics throughout the state. OrthoAtlanta employs eight female physicians, and more than 45 other female healthcare providers including physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical therapists. OrthoAtlanta providers take special interest in the full coordination of care of the female athlete from the acute or chronic injury through bone density studies, nutritional consults, and sport psychology referrals when appropriate. The female physicians of OrthoAtlanta will be recognized during the Sunday Showdown match between WTA's No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff and No. 95-ranked Leylah Fernandez.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With more than 60 physicians serving in 20 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

