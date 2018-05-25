OrthoAtlanta Surgeons Participate in Atlanta-Based Orthopedic Medical Mission to Honduras Providing Total Knee Replacements

ATLANTA, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons Michael J. Behr, M.D., and Peter J. Symbas, M.D., are two sports medicine physicians who have dedicated their careers to serving others, treating Atlanta-area patients with the most complex sports injuries, including those in need of total joint repair and joint replacement surgeries. These dedicated medical professionals are also known for generous donation of their time and talents to those in need in some of the most impoverished parts of the world. Dr. Behr and Dr. Symbas recently returned from a week-long medical mission trip in Honduras where their total joint replacement expertise contributed to a first-of-its-kind orthopedic surgical effort at Holy Family Surgery Center in May 2018.

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons, Michael J. Behr, MD, and Peter J. Symbas, MD, perform knee replacement surgeries as part of One World Surgery medical mission in Honduras.

As part of a brigade of 37 volunteer medical professionals specially trained in orthopedic surgery and surgical support, the Georgia-based team, including five orthopedic surgeons, surgical nurses and medical specialists, completed thirty-seven (37) total knee replacement surgeries in three days. This number was nearly one-third the total number of knee replacements performed the previous year throughout the entire country.

The remarkable Atlanta-based team traveled to Honduras as part of One World Surgery, a non-profit organization that founded and runs Holy Family Surgery Center in Honduras. Approximately one hour northeast of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, the surgery center is located on the property of Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH), a 2,000-acre ranch that serves as a loving home for some 500 orphaned, abandoned and disadvantaged children in Honduras. Providing educational and technical training for the youth, it's a testament to the organization's mission of sustainability and giving back that nearly half of the surgery center staff were NPH residents at one time. Surgeries at the center are needs-based and provided to pre-qualified patients of all ages.

Supplementing the services of this surgery center, One World Surgery coordinates brigades of volunteer medical experts for week-long service. Prior brigades have included heart surgery, OB/GYN and ophthalmology. Although orthopedic specialists have served the organization in the past, the Atlanta-based team, who have coined the name OneJoint, enabled the first-ever focused effort on total knee replacement specifically.

Preparation for the Georgia-based orthopedics team endeavor was many months in the planning. Crosslink Orthopedics, a local medical equipment supply company based in Norcross, Georgia, donated all the medical hardware for the joint replacements. Thomas Fleetwood from Crosslink reached out to orthopedic surgeons from several of Georgia's leading orthopedic and sports medicine practices, including Dr. Symbas and Dr. Behr of OrthoAtlanta. Additional team members included skilled OR and post-operative nurses and medical technicians bringing the entire operating brigade to 37 people. The trip was entirely self-funded, from initial registration fees and flights to extra baggage fees needed for some 20 crates of equipment and supplies.

A practicing orthopedic surgeon with OrthoAtlanta for over 25 years, Michael J. Behr, M.D., has served on other medical mission trips in the past, including an Atlanta-based orthopedic group serving the country of Haiti. Dr. Behr's first trip to Haiti was in 2010, the year of the deadly earthquake that killed thousands of people and left so much of the island in ruins. Inspired by the people of Haiti and the medical needs that continue today, Dr. Behr recently completed his ninth trip to Haiti in February 2018.

Dr. Behr, who today serves as the OrthoAtlanta medical director, shared insights into his draw to Haiti, and now Honduras. Dr. Behr said, "Impoverishment in Latin America, Central and South America is real and there is an ongoing need for quality medical care. The ability to return an individual in Honduras to a highly functional level with a 'new knee' does more than improve one individual's quality of life - it affects the whole family and often an entire community."

Peter J. Symbas, M.D., an OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty certification in sports medicine, has also served on other medical mission trips, including a trip to Haiti in 2017. When asked why he goes on mission trips, Dr. Symbas commented, "I get so much more out of these trips than even the many people whose lives we touch. Nothing is more rewarding than the smiles we receive in return." Dr. Symbas, who sees patients at OrthoAtlanta offices including Piedmont West, Kennesaw and Marietta, also serves as the chief medical officer for Atlanta United FC, Atlanta's professional soccer team and is the chief of orthopedics for the Piedmont Clinic for Piedmont Healthcare.

The Atlanta-based team of orthopedics professionals who recently returned from a week's accomplishments in Honduras is committed to returning to the country in 2019 as part of a sustained, long-term effort to provide orthopedic service to the Honduran people. Watch for future information about their upcoming commitment to service.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 38 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related injuries and acute orthopedic urgent care.

Learn more at www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

For additional information, please contact Pat Prosser, Public Relations Manager, at OrthoAtlanta, 678-996-7254, or via email pprosser@OrthoAtlanta.com.

Related Images

orthoatlanta-surgeons-perform-knee.jpg

OrthoAtlanta Surgeons Perform Knee Replacement Surgery

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons, Michael J. Behr, MD, and Peter J. Symbas, MD, perform knee replacement surgeries as part of One World Surgery medical mission in Honduras.

orthoatlanta-orthopedic-and-sports.jpg

OrthoAtlanta Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists

OrthoAtlanta Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists provides integrated musculoskeletal care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine.

Related Links

OrthoAtlanta Facebook

OrthoAtlanta Twitter

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthoatlanta-surgeons-participate-in-atlanta-based-orthopedic-medical-mission-to-honduras-providing-total-knee-replacements-300654893.html

SOURCE OrthoAtlanta

Related Links

http://www.OrthoAtlanta.com

