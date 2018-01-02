OrthoAtlanta Welcomes Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs to Atlanta for 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2017 college football season comes to an exciting conclusion on Jan. 8, in Atlanta, Georgia, when the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship pairs the University of Alabama Crimson Tide against the University of Georgia Bulldogs. The teams officially booked their ticket to Atlanta on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2018, as each won their Playoff Semifinal, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual and Allstate Sugar Bowl games, respectively.

OrthoAtlanta, the official sports medicine partner of the Atlanta Football Host Committee, is among those welcoming the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs to Atlanta for the Jan. 8 College Football Playoff National Championship.

OrthoAtlanta, the orthopedic and sports medicine partner of the Atlanta Football Host Committee (AFHC), welcomes the two teams to Atlanta for the 2018 CFP National Championship to be held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

"As the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the Atlanta Football Host Committee, OrthoAtlanta physicians and medical staff will be present at the 2018 CFP National Championship providing one-stop medical services throughout the game to the players, coaches, staff and officials," said Todd A. Schmidt, MD, OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon and medical director for the Atlanta Football Host Committee. Dr. Schmidt will be joined on the field by OrthoAtlanta Medical Director, Michael Behr, MD, and OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons, Donald Fowler, MD, and Snehal Dalal, MD. OrthoAtlanta athletic trainers and administrative staff work together with the physicians to provide 24/7 medical support services during game week and on game day.

OrthoAtlanta and college football are two proud Atlanta traditions. OrthoAtlanta's 39 physicians and over 450 employees in 13 offices around Atlanta took part in the celebrated AFHC "I'm In" billboard and social media campaign running this year. Outdoor boards across the Atlanta metro area displayed the OrthoAtlanta logo and proclaimed the "We're In" message. As a kickoff to the 2017 college football season, OrthoAtlanta was a supporting sponsor of the Atlanta's "All In" Championship Luncheon on Sept. 1, 2017, hosted by the AFHC. OrthoAtlanta posts news and behind-the-scenes insights on OrthoAtlanta.com and via Facebook, www.facebook.com/OrthoAtlanta.

ABOUT ORTHOATLANTA

OrthoAtlanta is the second largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practice in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area. With 39 physicians serving in 13 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sport medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip, knee, shoulder, and ankle replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, wrist and hand surgery, ankle and foot surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related injuries and acute orthopedic urgent care. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. OrthoAtlanta ORTHOQuick in Fayetteville provides emergency, after-hours orthopedic care. OrthoAtlanta is the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider to the Atlanta Football Host Committee, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, BB&T Atlanta Open tennis, Atlanta Gladiators hockey, Clayton State University Athletics, and many local high school teams.

For more information, visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com, or contact Pat Prosser, OrthoAtlanta Public Relations Manager, 678-996-7254.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA FOOTBALL HOST COMMITTEE

Formed in 2016 under the Championship Hosting Division of the Atlanta Sports Council, the Atlanta Football Host Committee (AFHC) serves as an extension of the College Football Playoff Group in the local community. The organization is responsible for assisting with the planning and production of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and accompanying fan events. The AFHC is comprised of local leaders in business, sports and tourism and their mission is to host a one-of-a-kind championship experience for student-athletes, university representatives, media and college football fans. For more information visit: www.ATLChampGame.com.

