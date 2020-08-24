Orthobiologics Associates Selects AMP Recover For Virtual Care Delivery

Founded by Dr. Vincent DePasquale, Orthobiologics Associates' mission is to improve the quality of the lives of our patients while avoiding invasive surgical techniques and harmful medications. Their integrative and personalized approach to healing fits well with AMP Recover's platform, a tool that DePasquale believes will improve compliance and collect valuable data, regardless of patient location.

"It is an amazing tool, part of my business is managing patients in many states so it makes it very easy to do that," he says. With telehealth on the rise and more patients expecting digital components in their care, DePasquale sees AMP Recover as a way to engage them in their own recovery and promote overall well being. He explains, "I think self directed care will play a very important role in future healthcare and especially rehab. I love the idea of making people responsible for their own care. We provide the patient with a self-directed rehab protocol that is specific to their condition and they can do in the comfort of their own home at their leisure. This is a very important part of achieving health beyond rehab."

This deployment marks AMP Recover's continued growth in the regenerative medicine space. "We are thrilled with this adoption outside of our original niche of traditional orthopedics and sports medicine," says AMP CEO David Nichols. "The AMP Recover framework is applicable in a lot of clinical use cases. Our tools unite caregivers and patients on a journey towards a successful outcome whether surgery is performed or not."

The AMP Recover platform leverages digital and mobile technologies to virtually deliver high-quality healthcare experiences. By engaging patients in their recovery and continually monitoring their progress throughout the episode, caregivers receive actionable insights that enable timely interventions and ultimately help achieve positive outcomes. With a constant connection between patients and their care teams, healthcare organizations improve patient satisfaction while reducing costs, creating value for all stakeholders.

