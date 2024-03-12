Orthobiologics Market Set to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030, Viscosupplementation Segment Exhibiting Robust Growth

12 Mar, 2024, 10:45 ET
The global market for Orthobiologics estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Viscosupplementation, one of the segments analyzed in the Orthobiologics report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic Orthobiologics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Orthobiologics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Bioventus
- DePuy Synthes
- Globus Medical
- K2M Group Holdings
- Kuros Biosciences
- Medtronic
- NuVasive
- Orthofix International
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- SeaSpine Holdings
- Stryker Corporation
- XTANT Medical Holdings
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
