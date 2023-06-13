Orthobiologics market size is to grow by USD 2,638.44 million from 2022 to 2027; 41% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthobiologics market size is expected to grow by USD 2,638.44 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.88% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market's overall growth. North America dominated the market and is expected to maintain its position during the projection period due to the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality orthobiologics. Obesity and an increase in the prevalence of arthritis have increased the demand for minimally invasive procedures such as bone grafting. The increase in sports injuries across North America is also a major factor driving the market. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Orthobiologics market: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders to drive growth

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Limited physical activity and eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis. This issue worsens with age, putting most persons aged 60 and up vulnerable to orthopedic disorders such as arthritis.

Osteoarthritis in people of this age group can affect the joints and stress the knees, hips, and lower spine. Sophisticated treatment options and improved standards for healthcare have increased life expectancy, resulting in a further rise in the population of this age group.

For instance, in the US, approximately 70% of adults between 55 and 78 years suffer from osteoarthritis, which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Orthobiologics market: The development of new products is a key trend

T he increase in the development of new products is a key trend in the market's growth.

Many vendors offering orthobiologics such as SeaSpine Holdings Corp, and Bioventus LLC are focusing on developing new products to cater to customers with specific requirements. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of orthobiologics will drive market growth.

Orthobiologics therapy focuses on using the healing and rejuvenating properties of the body's own cells for the repair of damaged tissues.

Some of the innovative orthobiologics options which are helpful in the treatment of osteoarthritis include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ADMSC), bone marrow concentrate (BMC), autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI), and autologous conditioned serum.

The availability of such products has resulted in preventing operative procedures such as knee arthroplasty for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the orthobiologics market over the forecast period.

Some of the key Orthobiologics Market Players:

The global orthobiologics market has been witnessing high competition. The growing focus of vendors on developing highly innovative, safe, and effective devices for reliable results will increase the demand for a broad range of orthobiologics in the market, which increases the profit margins of vendors that are offering such products to end-users. Intense competition is observed in the global orthobiologics market, with the presence of Tier-1 and Tier-2 companies and small companies.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Arthrex Inc.

Orthobiologics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the orthobiologics market by application (spinal fusion, reconstructive surgery, trauma repair, and others), product (bone graft substitutes, viscosupplementation, and stem cells), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the spinal fusion segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Spinal fusion or spinal arthrodesis is a technique that permanently joins two or more vertebrae in the spine to increase stability, repair a deformity, or relieve discomfort. Patients with spinal disorders such as spinal abnormalities, spinal weakness or instability, and herniated discs can benefit from this therapy. As a result, orthobiologics improve the efficacy of spinal fusion surgeries by healing the targeted site. Such orthobiologic advantages in spinal fusion procedures will drive orthobiologic demand over the projection period.

The Global Orthopedic Device Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85%. This orthopedic device market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (spine, knee, hip, extremities, and others), product (orthopedic implants and support devices and orthobiologics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is notably driving the market growth.

size is estimated to grow by USD 12.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85%. This orthopedic device market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (spine, knee, hip, extremities, and others), product (orthopedic implants and support devices and orthobiologics), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is notably driving the market growth. The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by, product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ). The increasing number of dental conditions is one of the key drivers supporting North America's market growth.

Orthobiologics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,638.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Arthrex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

