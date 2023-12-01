Orthobiologics Market size to grow by USD 2.64 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

Technavio

01 Dec, 2023, 18:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthobiologics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Spinal fusion, Reconstructive surgery, Trauma repair, and Others), Product (Bone graft substitutes, Viscosupplementation, and Stem cells), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market's overall growth. North America dominated the market and is expected to maintain its position during the projection period due to the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality orthobiologics. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027
Company Profile:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: The company offers orthobiologics solutions that include synthetic bone substitutes, collagen membranes, and bioabsorbable screws.

Orthobiologics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The growth of the spinal fusion segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It is a technique that helps in permanently joining two or more vertebrae in the spine to increase stability, repair a deformity, or relieve discomfort. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Orthobiologics Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population
  • Increase in focus to reduce orthopedic surgeries
  • Rise in approvals and clearances for orthobiologics products

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population drives the growth of the market. Limited physical activity and eating habits negatively influence the body's homeostasis, which worsens with age and puts most persons aged 60 and up vulnerable to orthopedic disorders such as arthritis.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the orthobiologics market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a free sample report to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this orthobiologics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orthobiologics market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the orthobiologics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the orthobiologics market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orthobiologics market vendors.

