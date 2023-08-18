Orthobiologics market to grow by USD 2.63 billion from 2022 to 2027; 41% of the market growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The orthobiologics market is expected to grow by USD 2,638.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period. The increase in the development of new products is a key trend in the market's growth. Various vendors offering orthobiologics such as SeaSpine Holdings Corp, and Bioventus LLC are focusing on developing new products to cater to customers with specific requirements. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of orthobiologics will drive market growth. Also, some of the innovative ortho biologics options which are helpful in the treatment of osteoarthritis include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ADMSC), bone marrow concentrate (BMC), autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI), and autologous conditioned serum. The availability of such products has resulted in preventing operative procedures such as knee arthroplasty for the treatment of osteoarthritis. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the orthobiologics market over the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027

Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ortho biologics market report covers the following areas:

Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027: SegmentationOrthobiologics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Spinal Fusion



Reconstructive Surgery



Trauma Repair



Others

Product

Bone Graft Substitutes



Viscosupplementation



Stem Cells

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the spinal fusion segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Spinal fusion or spinal arthrodesis is a technique that permanently joins two or more vertebrae in the spine to increase stability, repair a deformity, or relieve discomfort. Patients with spinal disorders such as spinal abnormalities, spinal weakness or instability, and herniated discs can benefit from this therapy. As a result, orthobiologics improve the efficacy of spinal fusion surgeries by healing the targeted site. Such orthobiologic advantages in spinal fusion procedures will drive orthobiologic demand over the projection period.

Orthobiologics market: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders to drive growth

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Limited physical activity and eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis. This issue worsens with age, putting most persons aged 60 and up vulnerable to orthopedic disorders such as arthritis.

Osteoarthritis in people of this age group can affect the joints and stress the knees, hips, and lower spine. Sophisticated treatment options and improved standards for healthcare have increased life expectancy, resulting in a further rise in the population of this age group.

For instance, in the US, approximately 70% of adults between 55 and 78 years suffer from osteoarthritis, which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Orthobiologics market: High costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures

The high costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures challenge the growth of the market.

The growing geriatric population, combined with a growth in the number of orthopedic illnesses boost the demand for orthobiologics.

Furthermore, inadequate orthobiologic reimbursement is another key reason for the poor usage of these treatments and devices.

For example, the reimbursement for orthobiologics is complex in the US due to stringent FDA regulations and the multi-payor system.

Hence, the impact of these factors, however, is expected to reduce in the near future, as many manufacturers are planning to develop affordable orthobiologics products.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Orthobiologics Market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Arthrex Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Orthobiologics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: The company offers orthobiologics solutions that include synthetic bone substitutes, collagen membranes, and bioabsorbable screws.

The company offers orthobiologics solutions that include synthetic bone substitutes, collagen membranes, and bioabsorbable screws. Anika Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers orthobiologics solutions, including early intervention orthopedic care, osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone-preserving joint technologies.

The company offers orthobiologics solutions, including early intervention orthopedic care, osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone-preserving joint technologies. Bioventus LLC: The company offers orthobiologics solutions that include a fully automated system, which utilizes 3-sensor technology (3ST) and one-button automation to prepare customized platelet-rich plasma (PRP) formulations.

Orthobiologics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist orthobiologics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the orthobiologics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the orthobiologics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthobiologics market vendors

Related Reports:

The Global Orthopedic Device Market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85%. This orthopedic device market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (spine, knee, hip, extremities, and others), product (orthopedic implants and support devices and orthobiologics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is notably driving the market growth.

size is estimated to grow by USD 12.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85%. This orthopedic device market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (spine, knee, hip, extremities, and others), product (orthopedic implants and support devices and orthobiologics), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is notably driving the market growth. The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by, product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ). The increasing number of dental conditions is one of the key drivers supporting North America's market growth.

Orthobiologics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,638.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, Nuvasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., ROYAL BIOLOGICS, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Xtant Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Arthrex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix



