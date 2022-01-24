Orthodontic & Dental Marketing Company Kaleidoscope Installs Mary Kay Miller as CEO

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoscope [ https://thekaleidoscope.com/ ], a leading digital marketing company for orthodontic and dental practices, has named Mary Kay Miller as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company forward. Ms. Miller, a 40-year veteran of the orthodontic industry, was the first Internet marketing consultant specializing in orthodontics in the early 2000s.

As CEO, Ms. Miller will oversee all aspects of Kaleidoscope's operations. The company continues on an upward growth trajectory and features a full suite of marketing solutions including website development, social media, digital advertising, reputation management, SEO, Google Business services, graphic design, patient outreach, and referral marketing.

As the founder of Kaleidoscope subsidiary Orthopreneur Internet Marketing, Ms. Miller has helped hundreds of orthodontists, general dentists, pediatric dentists, and oral surgeons establish their businesses online. She has an extensive background in web design and SEO, as well as years of experience as a business and marketing coordinator in orthodontic private practice management. It is that knowledge and expertise that leads the charge of Kaleidoscope helping all its clients grow their business.

Ms. Miller shared, "I am excited for this opportunity to guide Kaleidoscope forward. Now, more than ever, marketing is essential to the success of any orthodontic or dental practice. In 2022 and beyond, the emphasis on Internet and digital marketing will only increase. That is why I am confident that the Kaleidoscope technology-driven marketing platform is an excellent fit to help our clients succeed. I am also proud of the positive culture we have built at Kaleidoscope, and look forward to leading the company through its next phase of growth."

Founded in 2011 by Charis Santillie, Kaleidoscope is a technology-driven marketing company that provides a one stop shop for orthodontic and dental practices.

Kaleidoscope custom built a powerful technology platform that has transformed content management into a multi-channel content marketing system that pushes stunning graphics, custom messages, and personalized posts to websites, social media, and digital signage.

Kaleidoscope offers a robust digital marketing technology stack for orthodontic marketing and dental marketing strategies. The proprietary digital technology platform is the innovative engine behind a marketing solution focused on helping practices grow and prosper.

