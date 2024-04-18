Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market Experiencing Remarkable Growth with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028

The global orthodontic and orthopedic market is all about making and selling things like braces, aligners, implants, and surgical tools used for fixing teeth and bones worldwide. It involves many different people and companies, like those who make these products, those who sell them, doctors who use them, and people who need them. Together, they're helping to improve dental and bone health around the world.

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market expected to grow from $18.9 billion in 2023 to reach $29.3 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 through 2028"

The report gives details about braces and other devices used to fix dental issues, like crooked teeth or injuries. It talks about how these devices are used and what companies make them. It also looks at things like how much these devices cost, how common dental problems are, and what rules they have to follow. The report divides the market into two types of devices: fixed (like braces) and removable (like aligners). It also looks at where these devices are sold, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and predicts how the market will grow until 2028.

Did you know that even though many still use old-fashioned methods for fixing teeth, some newer treatments are becoming popular? Clean aligners are one of the most common devices used by both doctors and patients all over the world. While splints aren't used as much, they're still helpful for fast healing."

The primary factors that are leading the growth of the global orthodontic and orthopedic market

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology.: Dental technology is improving fast. New tools and methods are constantly getting better and introduced. This includes things like digital pictures, computer designs for dental products, 3D printing, special mouth cameras, lasers, and new materials. These advancements make dental visits easier, more accurate, and more comfortable for both patients and dentists, leading to better results for everyone.



Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery.: More older people mean more need for orthodontic surgery like braces and dental implants to help them with their oral health and function.



Rise in Demand of Dental Care: The rise in demand for dental care refers to more people needing and seeking dental treatment and services. Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism: More people are traveling to other countries for dental treatments because it's often cheaper or they can get specialized care, and sometimes they combine it with vacation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $17.7 billion Market Size Forecast $29.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa Key Market Drivers Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology.

Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery.

Rise in Demand of Dental Care.

Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism

Segmentation Analysis of Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market:

By Product - Fixed Devices : The product includes fixed devices like retainers and braces, which are used to maintain spaces between teeth or correct alignment. Braces come in different types such as metal wired, ceramic wired, and lingual braces, each serving the purpose of aligning teeth but with varying materials and placement.



Removable Devices- The removable devices section consists of tools like aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expanders, and removable retainers and space maintainers. These devices are designed to help align teeth, create space, or adjust the position of the jaw in a way that can be easily taken out when needed.



This report on global orthodontic and orthopedic market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to grow from $17.7 billion in 2022 to $29.2 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery Rise in Demand of Dental Care Building Consumer Presence.

What segments are covered in the market?

The Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market is segmented based on product. By product, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By product, is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest market share in the market in terms of region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

3M

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

DENTSPLY SIRONA

ENVISTA

HENRY SCHEIN ORTHODONTICS

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

