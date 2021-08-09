Orthodontic Industry Innovators Deliver 21st Century Practice Efficiency & Profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalMonitoring , the world's first AI-powered software-as-a-service solution for dental professionals, has partnered with the industry's leading practice intelligence and data provider Gaidge to pilot a program that pairs their two platforms for the ultimate smart practice.

Together, these companies share a passion for forwarding the oral healthcare industry by providing progressive technology solutions for orthodontists. These companies have created a partnership program that helps practices become more efficient clinically while also leveraging reliable business systems to measure results and effectiveness. The goal is to deliver the tools needed for practice growth and improved efficiency without compromising the high-touch and engaged patient experience providers expect.

According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, the US market for orthodontic services will grow 13.1% from 2019 to 2027, with a current value of $1.98B1. In the coming year, there will be an abundance of new business for already-busy practices to gain, as long as they are positioned with the right tools to scale their businesses.

More than 100 practices will be invited to participate in the pilot program, all implementing a tailored combination of the DentalMonitoring and Gaidge platforms in their practice. DentalMonitoring will provide the AI-powered solution to practices to help them qualify and monitor patients' treatment remotely and Gaidge will provide their comprehensive business intelligence software. By combining them, the goal is that participating practices will see patients convert faster, as well as gather critical real-time data to measure success and help them make more informed business decisions while saving time and resources thanks to the power of business intelligence. An additional advantage for the pilot practices will be access to a peer cohort that offers additional insights and comparisons to help practice owners create more competitive strategies in their local markets.

"DentalMonitoring and Gaidge™ are two like-minded and forward thinking companies. We share a company goal to help practices be more efficient, so our partnership was inevitable," said DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. "Key partnerships like this elevate our solutions and validate what we know our solutions can do to improve a practice's efficiency and deliver on their overall growth strategy."

"Companies like Dental Monitoring are pioneering advancements in treatment technology and with our practice and business management solutions, Gaidge reveals what's possible for practices and brings clarity to the opportunity and impact of business decisions," said Ryan Moynihan, CEO of Gaidge. "We are excited to share this vision together and we look forward to serving clients with technologies that truly forward the industry."

About DentalMonitoring

DentalMonitoring is a fully scalable, AI-powered remote dental solution empowering providers and patients with the insight needed to modernize dental care. Backed by the industry's largest AI database, our platform and patented technology allows doctors to detect and monitor 96 oral observations remotely, optimizing in-person appointments scheduling. Smarter remote care breaks barriers to treatment for patients, and practices can broaden their presence with smarter care.

About Gaidge

Gaidge is a data solutions company committed to providing actionable business intelligence for their clients. Their cloud-based analytics software is an essential business management tool for practice owners that provides business intelligence dashboards, benchmarking, and performance comparisons. Gaidge provides 80+ metrics daily on the health and progress of the practice using meaningful visuals and summaries that increase business acumen and enhance productivity and satisfaction for doctors and staff. Full integration with the leading practice management systems ensures accuracy and streamlines office functions and operations. Gaidge users are part of a secure community where they can review comparisons of aggregated data and leverage comprehensive performance benchmarks.

