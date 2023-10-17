Orthodontic Market Boom: Adults Seek Aesthetic Treatments Post-COVID-19, Dental Hospitals and Clinics Lead in Usage

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Orthodontic Supply Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US orthodontic supply market is experiencing remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2028. The market, valued at $3.91 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $11.84 billion by 2028. Several factors are contributing to this substantial growth, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and a greater emphasis on dental aesthetics.

Market Highlights:

Increased Awareness: Growing awareness among teenagers about the importance of aesthetic appearances has driven demand for orthodontic treatments in this demographic. The adoption of advanced orthodontic supply materials has surged in response to this trend. Removable Braces: The removal braces segment is expected to experience rapid growth due to its numerous benefits. Attractive financial models have also contributed to the increased use of removable braces. DIY Orthodontics: The dental and orthodontic industry has ventured into the do-it-yourself (DIY) segment. Several companies in the US now offer at-home aligners, expanding the consumer base for orthodontic products. Adult Population: Factors such as the launch of ceramic braces and tooth-colored wires, increasing social media interactions and visual aids, and the adoption of products like Invisalign and lingual orthodontics have led to a significant increase in the adult population seeking orthodontic treatments. Dental Hospitals: Dental hospitals are among the largest end-users in the market. Collaborations between orthodontic clinics and dental hospitals are making a wide range of treatments available in one place. Aesthetic Demand Post-COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has increased remote working and online exposure. Aesthetic considerations have become a significant factor, leading more individuals to seek orthodontic treatments.

Key Vendors:

The key players in the US orthodontic supply market include:

Align Technology

DentsplySirona

Institut Straumann

Ivoclar

Other Prominent Vendors:

3M Co

Co American Orthodontics

Bisco

Clearpath Healthcare Services

Danaher Corp

DETAX

Envista

G&H Orthodontics

GC America

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur

Huge Dental

Kerr

Matt Orthodontics

Medental International

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

SDI

SHOFU DENTAL CORPORATION

Tp Orthodontics

Market Segmentation:

Product: Removal Braces Fixed Braces Accessories Adhesives

End-User: Dental Clinics Hospitals Direct-to-Customer (DTC) Others

Patient Group: Teens & Kids Adults



Market Structure:

The report provides insights into market dynamics, the competitive landscape, key vendors, other prominent players, strategic recommendations, quantitative summaries, and abbreviations used in the study.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter - 1: US Orthodontic Supply Market

Chapter - 2: US Orthodontic Supply Overview Market Segmentation Data

Chapter - 3: US Orthodontic Supplies Market Prospects & Opportunities

Chapter - 5: US Orthodontic Supplies Industry Overview

Chapter - 6: Appendix

