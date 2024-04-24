Orthodontic Market size to record USD 8.39 billion growth from 2023-2027, Technological advances in orthodontic treatment is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthodontic market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthodontic Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth:

High prevalence of oral disorders:

Orthodontic treatment corrects various dental issues, including bites, teeth alignment, and temporomandibular disorders (TMD). Malocclusion, affecting oral function and aesthetics, is prevalent in China (65-80% in primary dentition). Irregular incisors affect the U.S. population.

TMD, involving jaw and muscle problems, worsens with age. TMJ disorders result from factors like genetics or jaw injuries. In the U.S., TMJ and muscle disorders affect about 8.5% of the population, mainly younger individuals and women.



This high prevalence fuels the demand for orthodontic supplies and instruments, driving market growth.

Major Challenge

Complications associated with orthodontic treatment :

Orthodontic treatment is not usually risky, but like any other interventional medical therapy, it does pose some risks to patients.



The primary cause of this is the consumption of sugar, which initiates the decaying process in the enamel; if left untreated, demineralization can lead to tooth decay and cavities. During orthodontic treatment, the resorption of dentine and cementum, which is also known as orthodontic-induced root resorption (OIRR), may also occur.



Though root shortening does not have serious consequences, in rare circumstances, it might affect tooth longevity. Orthodontic treatment can lead to changes in the pulpal blood flow by the compression of the neurovascular bundle.



People who have a history of tooth decay or trauma might have a compromised vascular supply, which makes them prone to devitalization during orthodontic treatment. Orthodontic treatment can also have a negative impact on the periodontium by promoting gingivitis, gingival recession, and open gingival embrasures.



Two common types of pain can arise in the course of orthodontic therapy, namely, mucosal pain from appliance trauma to the oral soft tissues and periodontal/pulpal pain from the application of orthodontic forces to the teeth.

Analyst Review

The Orthodontic Market encompasses various preventive and corrective measures for misaligned teeth and improper jaw positioning. Dentofacial orthopedics plays a significant role in enhancing aesthetics and ensuring good oral health for both Children and Teens and Adults. Leading reasons for orthodontic treatments include dental problems caused by road traffic accidents, sedentary lifestyle, and tobacco consumption.

Dental clinics specializing in orthodontics offer a range of treatments, including orthodontic procedures like brackets, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Henry Schein Orthodontics is a renowned name in this segment, providing innovative solutions with clear aligners. However, it's essential to be aware of the potential adverse effects and risks associated with these procedures.

Market Overview

The Orthodontic Market is a significant segment of the dental industry, focusing on the prevention and correction of misaligned teeth and jaws. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services, including braces, aligners, retainers, and other orthodontic appliances.

The use of advanced technologies, such as 3D printing and digital scanning, is transforming the industry, making treatments more precise and efficient. The market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of oral health, rising disposable income, and the growing preference for aesthetic appearances.

The global Orthodontic Market is projected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, with key players investing in research and development to introduce innovative solutions. The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and region, with major players including 3M, Dentsply Sirona, and Ormco Corporation.

