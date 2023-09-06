Orthodontic Market to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 44% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global orthodontic market is expected to grow by USD 8.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the significant growth of the North American market for orthodontic treatment are an increased number of patients visiting a dentist on a yearly basis and increasing patient referrals to orthopaedists to correct their problems. These are some of the main reasons behind these trends. In addition, an adequate supply of orthodontists has been made available to meet the increasing demand for orthodontics. California, Texas, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Illinois are some of the key regions in the US where a high percentage of clinically active orthodontists live. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product type (supplies and instruments), end-user (dental clinics, hospitals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthodontic Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., Aditek Orthodontics, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, Carestream Dental LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., G, and H Orthodontics, Genova Technologies SL, Great Lakes Dental Technologies Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd., Matt Orthodontics LLC, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Shanghai Smartee Dental Technology Co. Ltd., Sino Ortho Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc.

Company Offering

3M Co - The company offers orthodontic products such as clear aligners, brackets, and orthodontic wires.

Orthodontic Market: Segmentation Analysis

The supplies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Correction for misalignment of the teeth and jaw joint problems is usually carried out in this segment. Various tools materials, and equipment used by Orthodontic Technicians for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of Orthodontists' disorders are included in this segment.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Orthodontic Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

High prevalence of oral disorders

Rising awareness of orthodontic treatment

The growing number of dental schools and dentists

Major Trend- Technological advances in orthodontic treatment are a major trend in the market.

What are the key data covered in this orthodontic market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orthodontic market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the orthodontic market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the orthodontic market companies.

