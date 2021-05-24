NOVATO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoscope [https://thekaleidoscope.com/], the leading digital marketing company for orthodontic practices, has created a One Stop Shop for its clients.

The company has integrated all existing and new marketing services into a 'whole' package for doctors to utilize in order to compete more fully in today's Technology-Driven, Digital Marketplace.

Orthodontic Marketing Company Kaleidoscope Introduces New ‘Wheel of Services’

With Kaleidoscope's Wheel of Services, a practitioner can choose one or all from the following menu of technology-driven services: Website optimized for SEO, Digital Advertising, Social Media Management, Reputation Management, Google My Business Optimization, Patient and Dentist Referral Generation, DIY Marketing Platform, Digital Signage, and Graphic Design.

The One Stop Shop not only saves precious time, but also saves money. As CEO, Ted Teele notes, "Many practices use multiple vendors for their marketing, which is expensive, confusing, and disjointed. Kaleidoscope's team helps our clients determine a strategy for their practices, then implements that strategy cohesively and seamlessly, with unparalleled, creative marketing services across the full Wheel of Services."

About Kaleidoscope

Founded in 2011 by Charis Santillie, Kaleidoscope is a Technology-Driven Marketing company that provides a One Stop Shop for orthodontic, dental and medical practices. Mary Kay Miller's highly successful 'Orthopreneur' entity merged with Kaleidoscope in January, 2021, enhancing capabilities, staff and marketing genius. This combined company is now being led by successful entrepreneur / CEO, Ted Teele.

Kaleidoscope custom-built a powerful technology platform that has transformed content management into a multi-channel content marketing system that pushes stunning graphics, custom messaged, and personalized posts to website, social media and digital signage.

Kaleidoscope offers a robust digital-marketing technology stack for orthodontic marketing, dental marketing and medical marketing. The proprietary digital technology platform is the innovative engine behind a marketing solution focused on helping practices grow and prosper.

