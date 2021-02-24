Orthodontic Services Market Growing at a CAGR of Over 11% During 2020 to 2024, Says a New Report at Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd., Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd., Burlingame Dental Arts, and Others
Feb 24, 2021, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Services Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The orthodontic services market is expected to grow by USD 24.05 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The outsourcing of orthodontic products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of orthodontic services and devices and lack of reimbursement will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/orthodontic-services-market-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Health Care industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.
Orthodontic Services Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost, the use of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging, and the use of social media marketing for dental practices will significantly influence orthodontic services market's growth in this region. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for orthodontic services in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.
- Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd.
- Burlingame Dental Arts
- Coast Dental Services LLC
- ENJOY Dental
- Integrated Dental Holdings
- Joinway Dental Clinic
- Pacific Dental Services
- Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd.
- Sunny Dental Care
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The invisible orthodontics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.58 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Dental Implants Market by End-user, Price, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The dental implants market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Fixed orthodontic services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Removable orthodontic services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.
- Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd.
- Burlingame Dental Arts
- Coast Dental Services LLC
- ENJOY Dental
- Integrated Dental Holdings
- Joinway Dental Clinic
- Pacific Dental Services
- Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd.
- Sunny Dental Care
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.technavio.com/report/orthodontic-services-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article