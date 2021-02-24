Orthodontic Services Market Growing at a CAGR of Over 11% During 2020 to 2024, Says a New Report at Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd., Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd., Burlingame Dental Arts, and Others

The outsourcing of orthodontic products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of orthodontic services and devices and lack of reimbursement will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Health Care industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

Orthodontic Services Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost, the use of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging, and the use of social media marketing for dental practices will significantly influence orthodontic services market's growth in this region. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for orthodontic services in North America.

Companies Covered:

Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.

Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd.

Burlingame Dental Arts

Coast Dental Services LLC

ENJOY Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings

Joinway Dental Clinic

Pacific Dental Services

Q & M Dental Group ( Singapore ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Sunny Dental Care

