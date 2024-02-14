Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 - Market Forecast to Reach $8.89 Billion by 2028, Amidst Technological Advances and Increasing Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic supplies market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological innovation and a globally increasing demand for orthodontic care. In light of this, a comprehensive market research report has been added to our comprehensive collection, scrutinizing the future trajectory of this vibrant industry.

According to the latest analysis, the orthodontic supplies market size is anticipated to grow from $5.78 billion in 2023 to reach $8.89 billion by 2028, flourishing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth is catalyzed by myriad factors, including the rising incidence of dental disorders, advancements in orthodontic products, and an expanding elderly population looking for enhanced dental care solutions.

The report delves into a variety of essential aspects influencing market dynamics, such as the integration of artificial intelligence in orthodontic practices, the trend towards custom bracket designs, adoption of bio-compatible materials, the emergence of orthodontic monitoring apps, and shifting paradigms towards sustainable manufacturing within the industry.

Noteworthy highlights from the report indicate that North America holds the position as the largest region in the orthodontic supplies market as of 2023. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing, signaling a pivot towards emerging markets and underscoring the significance of both established and developing regional markets in the industry's expansion.

Within the multifaceted orthodontic supplies landscape, the report segments the market by product lines, encompassing fixed braces, removable braces, orthodontic adhesives, among others. The market's scope covers various end-user applications, from hospitals and dental clinics to e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, the detailed analysis spans across different patient demographics, including children, teenagers, and adults, leveraging insights into consumer behavior and treatment preferences.

Underlining the importance of innovation, the report examines how companies are focusing on cutting-edge devices such as direct-bond orthodontic appliances to streamline Class II correction and enhance treatment efficiency.

Highlighted within the report is the strategic move by Smile Stream Solutions, a prominent player in the orthodontic field, which expanded its footprint through the acquisition of OrthoEssentials, adding to the reshaping of the orthodontic supplies landscape.

The report not only analyses key players shaping the orthodontic supplies market but also provides valuable insights into the transformative forces at play.

Key Markets Covered:

By Product: Fixed Braces; Removable Braces; Orthodontic Adhesives; Other Products

By Patient: Children and Teenagers; Adults

By Material: Metal and Traditional Brackets; Ceramic and Aesthetic Brackets; Archwires; Anchorage Appliances; Ligatures

By End User: Hospitals and Dental Clinics; E-Commerce Platforms; Other End-Users

Countries Covered: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Companies Profiled

