Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024 - Market Forecast to Reach $8.89 Billion by 2028, Amidst Technological Advances and Increasing Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Feb, 2024, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies Global Market Report 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic supplies market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological innovation and a globally increasing demand for orthodontic care. In light of this, a comprehensive market research report has been added to our comprehensive collection, scrutinizing the future trajectory of this vibrant industry.

According to the latest analysis, the orthodontic supplies market size is anticipated to grow from $5.78 billion in 2023 to reach $8.89 billion by 2028, flourishing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth is catalyzed by myriad factors, including the rising incidence of dental disorders, advancements in orthodontic products, and an expanding elderly population looking for enhanced dental care solutions.

The report delves into a variety of essential aspects influencing market dynamics, such as the integration of artificial intelligence in orthodontic practices, the trend towards custom bracket designs, adoption of bio-compatible materials, the emergence of orthodontic monitoring apps, and shifting paradigms towards sustainable manufacturing within the industry.

Noteworthy highlights from the report indicate that North America holds the position as the largest region in the orthodontic supplies market as of 2023. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing, signaling a pivot towards emerging markets and underscoring the significance of both established and developing regional markets in the industry's expansion.

Within the multifaceted orthodontic supplies landscape, the report segments the market by product lines, encompassing fixed braces, removable braces, orthodontic adhesives, among others. The market's scope covers various end-user applications, from hospitals and dental clinics to e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, the detailed analysis spans across different patient demographics, including children, teenagers, and adults, leveraging insights into consumer behavior and treatment preferences.

Underlining the importance of innovation, the report examines how companies are focusing on cutting-edge devices such as direct-bond orthodontic appliances to streamline Class II correction and enhance treatment efficiency.

Highlighted within the report is the strategic move by Smile Stream Solutions, a prominent player in the orthodontic field, which expanded its footprint through the acquisition of OrthoEssentials, adding to the reshaping of the orthodontic supplies landscape.

The report not only analyses key players shaping the orthodontic supplies market but also provides valuable insights into the transformative forces at play.

Key Markets Covered:

  • By Product: Fixed Braces; Removable Braces; Orthodontic Adhesives; Other Products
  • By Patient: Children and Teenagers; Adults
  • By Material: Metal and Traditional Brackets; Ceramic and Aesthetic Brackets; Archwires; Anchorage Appliances; Ligatures
  • By End User: Hospitals and Dental Clinics; E-Commerce Platforms; Other End-Users

Countries Covered: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Companies Profiled

  • 3M Company
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • G & H Wire Company Inc.
  • American Orthodontics Corporation
  • Align Technology Inc.
  • DB Orthodontics Inc.
  • Morelli Orthodontics
  • Great Lakes Dental Technologies
  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • TP Orthodontics Inc.
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Tomy Incorporated
  • Leone SpA
  • Sia Orthodontics
  • Astar Othodontic Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
  • DENTAURUM
  • Ultradent Products Inc.
  • 3Shape A/S Inc.
  • Ormco Corporation
  • Argen Corporation
  • Patterson Companies Inc.
  • Straumann
  • Sondhi Solutions
  • A-dec Inc.
  • Adenta
  • American Orthodontics UK Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl02hg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Smart Mattress Market Report 2024-2030 - Smart Mattress Innovations Geared Towards Improving the Quality of Sleep

Global Smart Mattress Market Report 2024-2030 - Smart Mattress Innovations Geared Towards Improving the Quality of Sleep

The "Smart Mattress - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Mattress Market to...
United States Loyalty Programs Market Set for Expansion, With Airlines and Fintech Innovating Reward Strategies: Q1 2024 Update Reveals Insights and KPIs

United States Loyalty Programs Market Set for Expansion, With Airlines and Fintech Innovating Reward Strategies: Q1 2024 Update Reveals Insights and KPIs

The "United States Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.