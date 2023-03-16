Orthodontic Supplies Global Market to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives Demand

DUBLIN , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -

3M Company

Company Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics Ltd

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Institut Straumann AG

Ormco Corporation

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Septodont Holding

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present Challenging Times for Dental Market

Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst COVID-19: % of Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume ( October 2020 )

) State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March- April 2020

Teledentistry Makes Gains

Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in Patient Volumes

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020 - Dec 2021

- Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes an Impact

Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market : 2022E

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market: 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry

Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction

Orthodontic Braces and Types

Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth

Market Restraints

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Breakdown of Dental 3D Printing Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2021

Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings

A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain

Completely Customized Smile Design Systems

3D Imaging Using CBCT

Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)

Scanner Technology: iTero Element

3600 Carestream Scanner

Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL

More Comfortable, Smaller Braces

Better Orthodontic Aligners

Application of AI Posed to Grow

Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Global Orthodontics Market by End-Use Segment: 2020

Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives Demand

Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Ceramic Braces Remain Popular

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2016

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

