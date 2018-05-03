Orthodontic Supplies: Global Markets to 2023 - Market to Reach $6.63 Billion - Emerging Markets in APAC and RoW

The global orthodontic supplies market is expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of products, the market is categorized into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. Factors such as better affordability as compared to removable braces, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

The fixed braces product segment is further subsegmented into brackets, by type (conventional, self-ligating, and lingual) and material (metal/traditional and ceramic/aesthetic); archwires (beta-titanium, nickel-titanium, and stainless-steel); anchorage appliances (bands and buccal tubes, and mini-screws); and ligatures (elastomeric and wire ligatures). The brackets product segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancements in orthodontic brackets (such as self-ligating brackets) and the high prevalence of malocclusions and jaw diseases worldwide.

On the basis of patients, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The adults patient segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing demand for invisible braces among adults due to aesthetic concerns.

Geographically, this market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, the global orthodontic supplies market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing focus of orthodontic/dental companies on this region, growing dental tourism, increasing efforts to spread awareness about orthodontic treatment, and increasing incidence/prevalence of malocclusion and tooth decay in various APAC countries.

While the market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the next five years, certain factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments; the risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments; and the high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in some nations are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Product launches and enhancements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their position in the global orthodontic supplies market. In addition, strategies such as partnerships and collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions were also adopted by several market players to remain competitive in the market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Number of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Products

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies and Limited Insurance Coverage for Orthodontic Treatments

Risks and Complications Associated With Orthodontic Treatments

High Cost of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments in Some Nations

Opportunities

Emerging Markets in APAC and RoW

Trends

Digital Orthodontics: Integration With Digital Technologies Such as CAD/CAM and Software

Companies Profiled



3M

Danaher

Henry Schein

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

Dentaurum

TP Orthodontics

Great Lakes Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Dental Morelli

Clearcorrect Operating (Subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG)

Ultradent Products

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations and Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Regional Analysis: Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.4 Global Market, By Product, 2018-2023 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed Braces

6.3 Removable Braces

6.4 Adhesives

6.5 Accessories (Headgear and Retainers)



7 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Children and Teenagers

7.3 Adults



8 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 The Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction



