Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit $11,214 Million Valuation by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the orthodontic supplies market had a total size of $5,206 million, which is predicted to hit $11,214 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030, according to a research report by P&S Intelligence.

The usage of dental supplies to enhance the appearance of crooked teeth is growing around the world. Apart from helping people maintain oral health, these treatments also improve a person's appearance, which, in turn, drives the popularity of braces, aligners, and other common orthodontic supplies.

Adoption of Cosmetic Orthopedics Is on the Rise

The major reason for the adoption of cosmetic dental orthopedics is to enhance the look of an individual's teeth and gums and correct the bites. These treatments are majorly opted for to change the shape, color, and aliment of the teeth.

Orthodonture items have witnessed several technological advancements of late, with the aim to enhance the appearance of patients' teeth and gums. Some of these enhancements are colored brackets for children, lingual brackets, and transparent brackets for a professional look.

Increasing Awareness of Oral Denture Treatments Boosts Product Demand

Several activities, including workshops and orthodontic conferences, are conducted by various organizations to spread awareness about dental health and associated treatments. These workshops make people knowledgeable about the availability of advanced treatments and improvements in the current methods.

The European Federation of Orthodontic Specialists Associations, Asian-Pacific Orthodontic Society, American Association of Orthodontists, and several other associations host these activities.

Growing Frequency of Oral Diseases

Essentially, the need for aligners, braces, and other common consumables among orthodontists is on the rise because of the increasing incidence of oral diseases. The most-prevalent dental conditions are periodontal diseases, dental cavities, malocclusions, and oral cancer.

As per the WHO, tooth decay, cleft lips and palates, oro-dental trauma, and oral cancers make up the majority of the cases of oral diseases.

In developing countries, the frequency of oral disease is increasing, credited to the transforming lives and rapid urbanization. This is mainly because of an insufficient exposure to fluoride and lack of availability of quality oral healthcare services.

Moreover, the booming consumption of sugary food and beverages, alcohol, and tobacco is the key cause of oral health conditions.

North America Is Major Revenue Contributor

In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share, of 38.1%, on account of the booming occurrence of dental issues. Furthermore, the snowballing presence of major players and the increasing awareness about the availability of treatments will play an important part in the progress of the industry in the region.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Fixed Braces

Brackets



Archwires



Anchorage appliances



Ligatures



Springs

Removable Braces

Adhesives

Accessories

By Patient

Adults

Children and Teenagers

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E

