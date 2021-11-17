NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a case that legal scholars on both sides of the aisle agree could overturn Roe v. Wade and send abortion policy back to the states.

On that day, pro-lifers across the country will hold rallies and prayer vigils at federal buildings, court houses, and other public places as part of the OverturnRoe campaign.

Orthodox Christians Pro-Life will hold a rally in Manhattan to support overturning Roe vs Wade Orthodox Christians Pro-Life will hold a rally as part of the OverturnRoe campaign

In particular, in New York there will be a rally organized by Orthodox Christians Pro-Life in the very center of Manhattan.

Time: 4pm

Address: the steps of the New York Public Library, 476 5th Ave New York NY 10018

Since January of this year, such rallies for an end to abortion are held at least once a month with the blessing and support of the Diocese of New York and New Jersey of the Orthodox Church in America and His Eminence Archbishop Michael personally.

We stand for immediate, complete and unconditional legal ban on abortion. The majority of Americans are pro-life and such law will reflect people's will.

According to scientific data, human life begins at conception. Professor Micheline Matthews-Roth, Harvard University Medical School: "It is incorrect to say that biological data cannot be decisive… It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception… Our laws, one function of which is to help preserve the lives of our people, should be based on accurate scientific data."

Besides the street protests, Orthodox Christians Pro-Life help pregnant women in need. For example, donation was made to a family in Albania which expects a baby, a baby carriage was bought for a pregnant woman who lost almost everything in a fire, and support was provided for EMC Pregnancy Centers in New York which have difficult time now – the organization provides counseling, pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds and essential goods in different New York boroughs.

Our tel. 917-428-3560. Alternatively, we can be reached through our various social media accounts.

