Orthodox Church of Ukraine Celebrates First Year of Primate's Enthronement

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 5, 2020 -- The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the recognized autocephalous Eastern Orthodox church, commemorated the enthronement of its Primate, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphaniy, with a series of events and religious ceremonies, beginning with a liturgy and culminating with a gala. Most notably, Metropolitan Epiphany met with United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. Another highlight was a speech from prominent Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko.

On January 6, 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was granted the "tomos of autocephaly" – the decree of ecclesial independence – by the Ecumenical Patriarch, the head of the Orthodox Church in Istanbul, Turkey, formalizing a centuries-long split with the Russian Orthodox Church. The event was considered to be a final step of Ukraine's journey toward independence from Russia, which for decades used the Church to exert control and influence over Ukrainians.

With two-thirds of Ukrainians, out of a population of 42 million, identifying as Orthodox Christians and half as members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Church is the backbone of society in Ukraine. Metropolitan Epiphaniy, a young, charismatic leader, has transformed the Church to be more inclusive, accessible and relevant to people's lives.

"We are all different – each human being is created by God as a unique personality. We can differ in our views and beliefs, our tastes, our interests, our attitude to politics and many other things," said His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphaniy. "But at the same time, we are one family, as the children of God. Our Church is open to everybody; it invites them to step over the sill plate and into the house of God. Our Church is built on love. That is what sets us apart from the Russian Orthodox Church."

In the year ahead, the focus for Metropolitan Epiphaniy and other Church leaders will be to unify members of the Orthodox faith in Ukraine around the Kyiv throne. A particular challenge is Russia's efforts to undermine unification by preventing churches from switching over to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and flagrantly violating the religious rights of those who live in areas of Russian occupation, including Crimea and Donbas.

Ukraine's transformation into an independent and democratic nation will require collaboration between the Church and society. Two foundations were unveiled during the festivities that will aid in that transformation. The Metropolitan's Foundation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will provide support for the Church's continued modernization and development. The Mazepa Foundation presents a diversity of opinions on Ukrainian society with the Church's input.

"Our mission is to spiritually educate the faithful and purify their souls through the Sacraments so they can embody in their own lives the Law of God – not by order or force, but by gained spiritual experience," His Beatitude added. "The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has already overcome many challenges together with its people. The Church shares the dream of each Ukrainian, past and present, to see Ukraine as the place of worthy and happy lives for everyone."

