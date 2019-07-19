Orthodox Jewish Athlete Wins on CBS' Million Dollar Mile, Produced by LeBron James

Michael ran to create awareness against prejudices: "Stigmas are plaguing our country, and in a time where minorities and religions are being targeted, I felt it was time to try to break down the prejudices long associated with the Jewish people."

The show gives the contestants a two-minute head start to complete as many obstacles as possible before a professional athlete chases and attempts to finish before the contestant. Michael defeated Veejay Jones in 3 obstacles including scaling a 15-story building, to win $25,000, making Michael the top winner in the episode.

Michael outlined his Jewish background and love of sports on the show: "Growing up as a kid, my passion was always sports, but all of the leagues were on Saturday, and as an Orthodox Jew, we were resting and having our Sabbath. So, I was never able to compete as most kids get to do. As an adult, I still have that passion for sports, and I started to get into obstacle course racing which are on Sundays. Ever since that moment it was like a second chance at being the athlete I always wanted to be. This is my way to prove to the orthodox community that anything is possible, and we can be strong and powerful and go for anything we want."

Michael is passionate about the belief that everyone should be accepted based on who they are and not on the biases based on race and religion.

"I've encountered people in obstacle competitions who look at me as someone different and unapproachable. But at the end of the race, we are smiling, joking and connecting on Instagram."

Michael has developed a unique form of psychotherapy, Movement and Active Psychology (MAP) that includes movement and exercise to help others feel emotionally and physically empowered. He's on a mission to help us all love ourselves and each other.

For more about Michael's program, visit Michaelneumantherapist.com

Video: https://youtu.be/gRPlZL9Apc0

Full video on CBS: https://www.cbs.com/shows/million-dollar-mile/video/

SOURCE Michael Neuman

Related Links

https://www.michaelneumantherapist.com

