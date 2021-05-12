OrthoFi announces new software integration with Gaidge™

DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoFi, LLC, the orthodontic industry leader in patient acquisition and financial management solutions, announced today the launch of a new software integration with business intelligence and practice analytics leader Gaidge, LLC. This integration provides OrthoFi customers with a fully aggregated view of all their financial and clinical performance metrics in one powerful analytics platform. By combining treatment efficiency data from their preferred practice management system with OrthoFi's patient conversion and financial data, this integration delivers unparalleled practice performance insights in a single-point-of-truth, and virtually eliminates the need for practices to dual-enter patient financial information into multiple systems. This integration also opens the path for loyal Gaidge users to experience the transformative benefits of OrthoFi without sacrificing the industry-leading analytics they love.

"Our mission is to help orthodontists start more smiles, and providing actionable data is a part of that mission. Partnering with Gaidge connects our practices to rich insights about their overall performance, and significantly enhances their user experience. We are thrilled to offer this new benefit to our loyal customers, and also to the growing number of Gaidge clients in the market. We believe this powerful combination of industry-leading solutions will help to better position practices to face the rapidly changing landscape and market trends of the orthodontic industry. We encourage every practice to try it," said David Ternan, CEO of OrthoFi.

"Both Gaidge and OrthoFi share a mission of helping orthodontists achieve more for their businesses by leveraging technology tools and data. We are thrilled about the benefits this integration will bring to clients who want to get the most out of both services," said Ryan Moynihan, CEO Gaidge.

About OrthoFi

OrthoFi is an innovative, tech-enabled solution that helps Orthodontists start more patients and give them more time to provide great quality care. With the recent acquisition of OrthoBanc, OrthoFi is now the US orthodontic industry leader in practice financial management, working with over 2,000 practices in the US. Collectively with OrthoBanc, OrthoFi has helped over 3.2 Million patients access quality, affordable Orthodontic care. Our combination of cutting-edge Customer Relationship Management software and robust Revenue Cycle Management solutions helps practices grow by over 13% YOY and manages patient and insurance billing and collections with exceptional collection results that exceed industry standards. OrthoFi is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. In 2019 and 2020, Inc. named Accel-KKR to "PE 50 – The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs", its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

