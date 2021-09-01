OrthogenRx® Debuts HARMOKNEE™ Customer Support Services at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthogenRx®, Inc., a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, including osteoarthritis, today announced it will showcase its new platform HARMOKNEE™ Customer Support Services, at the 2021 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA August 31- September 3, 2021.

The AAOS Annual Meeting is where the musculoskeletal community will reunite in person for the first time in nearly two years. OrthogenRx is exhibiting at booth #3935 and featuring their products, as well as launching the HARMOKNEE Customer Support Services program.

HARMOKNEE Customer Support Services underpins OrthogenRx's aspiration to provide every patient with the products they need through a seamless and integrated process. The HARMONKEE platform provides simplified options for healthcare professionals and patients to access OrthogenRx Hyaluronic Acid (HA) products, TriVisc® and GenVisc® 850, that are used to improve joint lubrication and cushioning to treat knee pain due to osteoarthritis (OA) in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics, e.g., acetaminophen. TriVisc and GenVisc 850 make OrthogenRx the only company in the US with both a non-avian three and five-injection regimen option.

"With today's healthcare dynamics, providers are constantly faced with trying to seek the best treatment regimen for patients that are not burdensome, safe and efficacious. HARMOKNEE Customer Support Services is the result of our continued focus on both patient and provider experiences over the last few years in providing an ease of access to treatments," said Jacqueline Cronin, Senior Manager of Marketing and Market Access at OrthogenRx. "HARMOKNEE is our integrated approach to customer service that provides simple solutions for a growing U.S. population that continues to be impacted by knee OA by pain, decreased function and impact on their quality of life."

"We have taken notice of the increasing number of patients who have limited (underinsured) or no access (uninsured) to a safe and efficacious class of products for the treatment of their chronic knee pain. Over the last few years and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, OrthogenRx has interceded to ensure healthcare professionals, and patients, have continued to have access to our products, regardless of insurance status," said Ashley Wohl, Vice President of Marketing. "HARMOKNEE support services is the result of that effort, making OrthogenRx products easy to obtain and backed with dedicated support for patients and providers."

HARMOKNEE includes support services that streamline the prescribing and reimbursement process at no charge; making it easier for OrthogenRx customers to obtain prior authorization forms for insurance specific plans and initiate benefits investigations.

Additional HARMONKNEE services include a Direct Purchase option that provides patients with access to significant savings while eliminating the challenges often associated with reimbursement. A dedicated customer support team works in lockstep to help ensure patients get the pain relief they need.

Dedicated Account Specialists

OrthogenRx understands the complexity of healthcare and that sometimes you need to quickly speak with someone who will assist you with issues that may arise. In line with our company commitment to facilitating access to healthcare information, our team of friendly customer service representatives are available to answer questions and help meet your needs.

To learn more about HARMOKNEE Support Services please visit OrthogenRx.com or stop by booth #3935 and follow us on Twitter @orthogenrx

ABOUT OrthogenRx

OrthogenRx, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis (OA). OA is the most common cause of knee pain, causing sufferers significant pain and disability. OrthogenRx aspires to provide every patient with the products they need and assist in getting them back to a life without OA knee pain.

