Orthogonal Adds Leading Academics on SPACs and Corporate Governance From Harvard and Stanford as Advisors

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthogonal, an asset management firm focused on legal and rule-driven investment opportunities, announced today the additions of Professor Michael Klausner of Stanford and Professor Guhan Subramanian of Harvard to the advisory board for its SPAC Advantage Fund.

Professor Klausner is the Nancy and Charles Munger Professor of Business and Professor of Law at Stanford Law School. He teaches and writes in the areas of corporate law, corporate governance, business transactions and financial regulation. Professor Klausner is a leading authority on SPACs and is frequently featured in the press. He is the author of A Sober Look at SPACs with Michael Ohlrogge and Emily Ruan (Yale Journal on Regulation, forthcoming).

Professor Subramanian is the Joseph Flom Professor of Law and Business at the Harvard Law School and the Douglas Weaver Professor of Business Law at the Harvard Business School. He is the first person in the history of Harvard University to hold tenured appointments at both HLS and HBS. Professor Subramanian's research explores topics in corporate law, corporate governance, and negotiations. He also advises individuals, boards of directors, and management teams on issues of dealmaking and corporate governance.

The Orthogonal SPAC Advantage Fund combines a bottom-up fundamental research approach with top-down quantitative risk controls and sophisticated financial modeling to invest in SPAC issuances and capture SPAC arbitrage opportunities. Orthogonal constantly monitors the SPAC market using its proprietary database of SPAC issuances and characteristics that enable the investment team to have a timely and comprehensive view of the SPAC market.

Dion Chu, Orthogonal's managing principal, said, "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to benefit from the deep insight of Professor Klausner and Professor Subramanian. We expect this to be a highly productive relationship."

About Orthogonal

Founded by three graduates of Harvard Law School with a unique combination of buy- and sell-side experience and practicing legal expertise, Orthogonal is an innovative asset management company that blends quantitative and fundamental analytical techniques. Its mission is to generate alpha with investment insights drawn from its principals' cross-domain knowledge. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.orthogonalglobal.com.

This document is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum describing the offering and related subscription agreement. In the case of any inconsistency between this document and the private placement memorandum, the memorandum shall control. The referenced securities are expected to be offered and sold in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

