Orthogonal Launches SPAC Fund Anchored by Institutional and Individual Investments Exceeding $10 Million

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthogonal Asset Management, LLC ("Orthogonal") is excited to announce the launch of a SPAC-focused vehicle with strategic anchor investments in excess of $10 million.

The Orthogonal SPAC Advantage Fund employs a next-generation "quantamental" strategy that combines a bottom-up fundamental research approach with top-down quantitative risk controls. Investment insights and trading strategies are informed by Orthogonal's proprietary SPAC database and robust analytics infrastructure, and are further enhanced by machine learning-based technologies to identify outperforming SPAC-related investment and arbitrage opportunities.

The anchor investors comprise institutional and individual investors associated with a Chicago-based multi-family office that is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Orthogonal is targeting a raise of $100 million in the coming months.

Dion Chu, Orthogonal's managing principal, said, "This is a unique market with great opportunities for asymmetric alpha generation. We're thrilled to bring our investors diversified exposure to this fast-growing asset class."

About Orthogonal

Founded by three graduates of Harvard Law School with a unique combination of buy- and sell-side experience and practicing legal expertise, Orthogonal is an innovative asset management company that blends quantitative and fundamental analytical techniques. Its mission is to generate alpha with investment insights drawn from its principals' cross-domain knowledge. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.orthogonalglobal.com.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum describing the offering and related subscription agreement. In the case of any inconsistency between this document and the private placement memorandum, the memorandum shall control. The securities are expected to be offered and sold in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the "Securities Act". In accordance therewith, (i) the securities may be sold only to "accredited investors," which for natural persons are investors who meet certain minimum annual income or net worth thresholds; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the Securities and Exchange Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; (v) investing in securities involves risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their investment; and (vi) the securities offered will not be subject to the protections of the Investment Company Act.

Related Images

orthogonal-logo.png

Orthogonal Logo

Logo

SOURCE Orthogonal Asset Management, LLC