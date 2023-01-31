Orthogonal Thinker Launches $10M USD Fundraising Round to Expand Holdings and Accelerate its Liquidity Pathway

KIHEI, Hawaii and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthogonal Thinker Inc., a socially conscious holding company, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest Regulation D fundraising round to raise up to $10 million USD to expand its exposure into new and existing verticals and to accelerate its liquidity pathway.

Orthogonal plans to use the funds to continue to scale its operations and strategic partnerships into its main verticals: Wellness, Web 3.0, FinTech, and Space.

Orthogonal Thinker Fundraising

"Since founding the company, we've built Orthogonal's interests into over three dozen companies—each with a unique team and offering," explains cofounder and CEO David Nikzad. "The crazy thing is, we're just getting started. Thanks to depressed market conditions, we see more opportunity now than ever to continue building our global Ohana (family)."

Orthogonal Thinker was founded on the shores of Hawaii and has since expanded into the U.S. mainland and abroad. "Orthogonal has always been a socially conscious holding company. We accelerate the growth of our companies through strategic capital infusion, mentorship, and access to our community as well as other business resources," explains co-founder and COO Jason Hobson. "This Regulation D offering is another way for us to continue to build from a position of strength and to allow our investors diversified exposure to our current and future holdings."

Orthogonal plans to continue exploring various paths to liquidity for shareholders. "Some of our shareholders have been part of our ohana since the early days. As the business continues to grow and evolve, we want to explore various pathways to liquidity options for those that have supported our mission," Nikzad concludes.

For investors in previous financing rounds, those investments have been converted into shares of Orthogonal Thinker at a share price of $23.27.

Powered by the industry leading funding platform, KoreConX, this Regulation D financing round is only open to accredited U.S. investors. The raise is being done at a $222 million valuation via a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity).

To be considered an accredited investor, one must meet one of the following criteria:

An annual income exceeding $200,000 ( $300,000 for joint income) for the last two years.

( for joint income) for the last two years. A net worth exceeding $1 million either individually, or jointly with their spouse

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.orthogonalthinker.com.

About Orthogonal Thinker

Orthogonal Thinker Inc. is a socially conscious holding company that creates strategic alliances with companies in verticals it feels strongly about. These verticals include Wellness, Web 3.0, Fintech and Space. The current Orthogonal Thinker portfolio includes more than three dozen strategic partnerships as Orthogonal continues to embrace its ethos of becoming the leading socially conscious holding company in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

The offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, Orthogonal Thinker, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Orthogonal Thinker actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Orthogonal Thinker does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Sevag Manoukian

808-210-6988

[email protected]

