OrthoGrid Hip AI® Celebrates Growing Momentum Two Years Post-Launch

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoGrid Systems, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of orthopedic surgery, today announces significant momentum in the adoption of its pioneering Hip AI® solution, two years after its launch. A growing number of surgeon users and their facilities are reaping the benefits of the app's ease of use, efficiency and support for reproducible outcomes in hip replacement surgeries.

OrthoGrid's Hip AI® is the world's first AI-powered intraoperative hip replacement surgical assistant. Since its launch, this innovative app has contributed to an 185% increase in OrthoGrid total hip replacement case volume. To date, it has supported over 30,000 surgeries, contributing to the 100,000 procedures completed using OrthoGrid's comprehensive range of previously analog and now digital hip products.

Édouard Saget, Co-CEO of OrthoGrid Systems comments: "At OrthoGrid, the momentum we are achieving represents a growing number of surgeons and healthcare facilities attaining greater reproducibility and efficiency, mitigating risks, and delivering optimal patient outcomes for hip replacement cases. Customers gravitate toward our approach as it meets their needs for efficiency and affordability, while accommodating diverse surgical techniques and maintaining an open platform."

OrthoGrid Hip AI®, fits effortlessly into hip replacement surgical workflows to help surgeons place implants where planned. It uses the power of AI to identify anatomic landmarks on X-rays without the need for invasive arrays or CT scans. It leverages these landmarks to support surgeons' decision-making in the OR by clearly displaying valuable information, such as a level pelvis indicator, cup positioning (anteversion and inclination) in addition to details of leg length and offset.

User testimonials:

David Rovinsky, MD, Lihue, HI: "Now that we understand the impact of spinopelvic motion on optimal acetabular cup position, Hip AI enables us to execute our personalized surgical plans with precision. The app gives me immediate, accurate data on leg length and offset and allows me to confidently move to the final implant quickly, reducing operative time and improving overall outcomes."

Andrew Cooperman, MD, Oceanside, CA: "Using Hip AI allows me to get reliable, reproducible overlays without leaving my patient's side. That's allowed me to reduce my operative times by at least 30 minutes per case. Now I can complete more cases per day."

Brian Gladnick, MD, Dallas, TX: "My team has powerful clinical data that show that what we're seeing intraoperatively with Hip AI accurately predicts what the post operative X-rays will look like. And having that level of trust in the OR allows me to make decisions very rapidly. In fact, I don't want to operate on a total hip without it."

About OrthoGrid Systems:

OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. is an award-winning medical technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pioneering innovation in orthopedic surgery, we've introduced groundbreaking AI solutions that enhance the precision and efficiency of procedures across the orthopedic spectrum. For more information, please visit www.orthogrid.com or LinkedIn.

