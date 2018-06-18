OrthoGrid Systems Announces Immediate Launch of New HipGrid® NINE for Outpatient Total Hip Replacement

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., a leading innovator of radiographic assessment and alignment technology for orthopedics, today announced the commercial release of its new patent-protected HipGrid® NINE System for outpatient total hip replacement. Featuring the same clinically validated technology utilized in the original HipGrid®, OrthoGrid's HipGrid® NINE system is designed to seamlessly integrate with C-arm systems commonly found at ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals.



"Outpatient total hip replacement procedures are growing rapidly due in large part to the potential for added convenience, reduced costs, and quicker return to home for the patient," explained Edouard Saget, President of OrthoGrid Systems. "Increasingly, our customers have demanded to have a HipGrid® that is compatible with 9-Inch C-arm systems commonly found in outpatient surgery centers, and so we are pleased to immediately commence shipments of this compelling new product."

Designed with an innovative BOA® Fit Attachment System and high contrast markings, the HipGrid® NINE is controlled intra-operatively by the physician, integrates into the standard surgical workflow with no disposables or instrumentation, and can be fully utilized in conjunction with implant systems from all vendors.

Orthopedic surgeon Erik Kubiak, MD, noted that, "as the healthcare system moves away from unconstrained spending and physicians and hospitals work together to deliver higher-quality care for a reasonable cost, OrthoGrid's HipGrid® NINE hits the mark by enabling excellent clinical value at an attractive economic price. I will continue relying on OrthoGrid technologies for my total hip replacement patients."

The HipGrid® NINE System is available for sale in the USA through OrthoGrid's sales & service team. Please visit our website at www.orthogrid.com to learn more about our company and how to schedule a free product trial of any OrthoGrid Systems technology.

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid Systems is a rapidly expanding global leader in intra-operative radiographic assessment and alignment technologies for orthopedics, with specialized applications available or in development for hip arthroplasty, trauma, knee replacement, and other common procedures performed over 1 million times per year in aggregate in the USA and 3 million times globally. OrthoGrid helps to overcome the limitations of traditional low resolution, distorted imaging technology by revealing inherent image distortion, enhancing intra-operative decision making for physicians performing orthopedic procedures. Learn more about OrthoGrid and our products by visiting our website at www.orthogrid.com.

