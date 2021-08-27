OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. Announces Launch of New OrthoGrid Hip Preservation Software Application for Peri Acetabular Osteotomy and Femoroplasty

Hip Preservation procedures are a growing segment of orthopedic procedures for young and active patients hopeful to maintain their activity level for as long as possible. With those complex procedures, surgeons are looking for solutions to support their accuracy, efficiency and reproducibility.

OrthoGrid Hip Preservation represents a revolutionary non-invasive navigation App available to surgeons for the intraoperative surgical treatment of the pre-arthritic hip. The addition of the OrthoGrid Hip Preservation application to the OrthoGrid digital navigation platform now offers surgeons a suite of tools designed to enable them to achieve their surgical goals with greater accuracy1 and efficiency. This latest application is the only system on the market that corrects the distortion existing in most imaging tools used in the operating room, a source of possible significant errors in the assessment of key measurements. Along with this most important upgrade, surgeons can enjoy a seamless integration in their workflow of all the measurement and assessment tools they depend on to ensure reproducible outcomes in these age sensitive procedures.

"Hip preservation surgery is so impactful on a young patient population in my practice. Peri-Acetabular Osteotomy is an invasive procedure and I feel an obligation to use any tool that supports my promise to provide these adolescents and young adults with the best results that I can. The OrthoGrid Hip Preservation app has helped me leave the operating room knowing that our goal in correcting a patient's deformity was achieved against our plan," says Chris Peters, MD, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations, Chief Adult Reconstruction and Hip Preservation Service, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Utah.

"OrthoGrid's digital navigation platform is built to transform orthopedic surgery by deploying its capabilities across multiple segments of orthopedics. For example, the ability to correct fluoroscopic distortion is critical for surgeons to trust their intraoperative images. From Total Hip replacement to Hip Preservation, we are pleased to demonstrate the power behind the technology we are making available to surgeons, hospitals and patients," says Edouard Saget, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of OrthoGrid Systems.

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid, founded in 2012, provides an intraoperative digital technology platform supporting procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications such as THA, Hip Preservation and Trauma. Its AI-enabled surgical guidance technology imports images from C-arms to reveal and correct fluoroscopic distortion and helps surgeons achieve desirable and reproducible surgical outcomes. OrthoGrid is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France. Its technology is distributed in North America and Asia. Learn more at OrthoGrid.com.

