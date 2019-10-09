OrthoGrid Systems Selected as a 2019 Top 10 MedTech Startup by MedTech Outlook

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. , a global MedTech leader in the development, innovation, and commercialization of alignment technologies and platforms for orthopedic surgery, was selected as one of MedTech Outlook's "Top 10 MedTech Startups of 2019."

This annual list awards MedTech companies at the forefront of tackling surgical challenges in the orthopedic industry. OrthoGrid's intelligence-guided systems are designed to work within the surgical theater and interface with existing hospital equipment revealing fluoroscopic distortion and enhancing surgical outcomes by providing surgeons with greater interoperative accuracy and proficiency, that leads to a decrease in hospital readmissions and a higher standard of patient care.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized on MedTech Outlook's annual top startups, which is a testament to the game-changing technology we provide in the Operating Room," said co-founder and CEO of OrthoGrid, Edouard Saget. "We look forward to continuing this momentum throughout 2020," added, Richard Boddington, co-founder and CEO, "with our solid record of market performance, expanding our platform's solutions for trauma and pain management, and continuing to partner with surgeons to increase positive patient outcomes."

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid Systems is a global MedTech leader in the development, innovation, and commercialization of alignment technologies and platforms for orthopedic surgery in North America, Asia, and Europe. Our technology platforms work for all Orthopedic implants in the market, and ultimately prevent readmissions, reduce hospital costs, and increase positive patient outcomes.

