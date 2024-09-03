Orthokeratology Lens Market to Grow by USD 248 Million (2024-2028) as Global Myopia Rates Rise, Report Highlights AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global orthokeratology lens market size is estimated to grow by USD 248 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of myopia globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing prevalence of refractive errors. However, high costs associated with orthokeratology lenses poses a challenge. Key market players include Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Bausch Lomb Corp., Brighten Optix, Contex Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Euclid Vision Corp, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LUCID KOREA LTD., Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracLens L.L.C, OrthoTool, PRECILENS, SEED Co. Ltd., SkyOptix, SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., TruForm Optics Inc., and Wave LLC.

Global orthokeratology lens market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered Application (Overnight ortho-k lenses and Daytime ortho-k lenses), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Bausch Lomb Corp., Brighten Optix, Contex Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Euclid Vision Corp, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LUCID KOREA LTD., Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracLens L.L.C, OrthoTool, PRECILENS, SEED Co. Ltd., SkyOptix, SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., TruForm Optics Inc., and Wave LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Orthokeratology lens market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of refractive errors like myopia, astigmatism, hyperopia, presbyopia, and hypermetropia. Healthcare providers, including optometrist clinics, are embracing orthokeratology lenses as an alternative to surgical procedures such as LASIK surgeries, Photorefractive Keratectomy surgeries, and Refractive lens exchange. Orthokeratology lenses offer several advantages, including vision correction while sleeping and eliminating the need for spectacles or contact lenses during the day. However, challenges like dry eye, itching, glare, and halos around lights persist. Novel orthokeratology lenses are being developed to address these issues. The elderly population and digital screening are driving demand for eye testing and awareness programs. The ophthalmic industry is focusing on elective ophthalmic procedures and surgical procedures to cater to this trend. Product capacities are expanding with the introduction of day-time and overnight ortho-K-lens options. Indications for orthokeratology lenses extend to hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and optometry clinics. The market is also witnessing the emergence of online platforms for eye testing and sales.

Market Challenges

The Orthokeratology Lens Market faces several challenges in the ophthalmic industry. Optometrists need to adapt to digital screening methods, catering to the elderly population's increasing demand for eye care. Eye disorders like presbyopia and hypermetropia require vision correction solutions beyond spectacles and contact lenses. Novel orthokeratology lenses, such as overnight and day-time ones, offer indications for elective ophthalmic procedures. Market capacities depend on product development, competition from surgical procedures like photorefractive keratectomy, and health checkups. Hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and optometry clinics are key players. Gas-permeable lenses, including orthokeratology lenses, undergo continuous material innovation with silicone acrylate, fluorosilicone acrylate, and fluorocarbon acrylate. Awareness programs and online platforms are essential for reaching consumers. Vision correction indications expand beyond common eye disorders, impacting product demand. Halos around lights, a common concern for orthokeratology lens users, need addressing. Children's eye health is a significant concern, requiring specialized lenses. In summary, the orthokeratology lens market faces challenges in digitalization, catering to an aging population, product innovation, competition from surgical procedures, and consumer awareness. Market growth depends on addressing these challenges and expanding vision correction indications.

Segment Overview

This orthokeratology lens market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Overnight ortho-k lenses

1.2 Daytime ortho-k lenses Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Research Analysis

The Orthokeratology lens market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying Orthokeratology lenses, which are specialized contact lenses used for the correction of refractive errors, including myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia. These lenses work by gently reshaping the cornea while the patient sleeps, allowing for clear vision during waking hours without the need for spectacles or daytime contact lenses. The market caters to various demographics, including healthcare providers, optometrist clinics, and individuals seeking elective ophthalmic procedures. The elderly population, with an increased prevalence of eye disorders, also represents a significant market segment. Digital screening and online platforms have expanded accessibility to eye testing, while novel orthokeratology lenses, such as silicone acrylate, offer enhanced comfort and improved visual outcomes. The ophthalmic industry continues to innovate, with surgical procedures like LASIK surgeries and Photorefractive Keratectomy surgeries providing alternatives to orthokeratology lenses. Despite these advancements, orthokeratology lenses remain a popular choice due to their non-surgical nature, reversibility, and convenience. However, potential side effects, such as halos around lights, may deter some users. The market also caters to children, who can benefit from the myopia control properties of orthokeratology lenses.

Market Research Overview

The Orthokeratology lens market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying orthokeratology lenses for correcting refractive errors such as myopia, astigmatism, hyperopia, presbyopia, and hypermetropia. These lenses are designed for overnight wear to gently reshape the cornea, providing clear vision during the day without the need for spectacles or contact lenses. Orthokeratology lenses are suitable for various age groups, including children and the elderly, and are increasingly popular due to their non-surgical nature and convenience. Healthcare providers, including optometrist clinics, hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and optometry clinics, offer orthokeratology lenses as an alternative to elective surgical procedures like LASIK surgeries, Photorefractive Keratectomy surgeries, and refractive lens exchange. Dry eye, itching, glare, and halos around lights are common challenges for orthokeratology lens users, and optometrists play a crucial role in managing these issues. The ophthalmic industry continues to innovate, with novel orthokeratology lenses made from materials like silicone acrylate, fluorosilicone acrylate, and fluorocarbon acrylate. Online platforms and eye testing have made it easier for consumers to access orthokeratology lenses, while awareness programs promote their benefits for vision correction. Product capacities vary between overnight ortho-K-lenses and day-time ortho-K-lenses, with indications including various eye disorders. Overall, the Orthokeratology lens market is an essential segment of the eye care industry, offering a viable solution for individuals seeking non-surgical vision correction.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Overnight Ortho-k Lenses



Daytime Ortho-k Lenses

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

