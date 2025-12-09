OrthoLazer Appoints Kenneth (Kenny) Hancock as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment strengthens long-standing leadership alignment and supports national expansion

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoLazer, a national network of orthopedic wellness centers specializing in non-invasive laser therapy for pain and inflammation, today announced the appointment of Kenneth (Kenny) Hancock as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership structure—now formally including Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Sigman, President Rod Mayer, CFO Dan Stichter, and CEO Kenny Hancock—reinforces the company's long-term vision and accelerates its next phase of national growth.

OrthoLazer Orthopedic Wellness Centers deliver drug-free, noninvasive laser therapy that helps reduce pain and inflammation without needles, surgery, or downtime.

Experienced, aligned leadership

The leadership evolution reflects the strategic direction championed by President Rod Mayer, whose vision for a unified, company-operated model emphasizes consistent quality, stronger physician alignment, and an exceptional patient experience. Hancock and Mayer have worked together for more than four decades, leading multiple physician-owned and orthopedic-focused organizations. CFO Dan Stichter has also partnered with both executives across prior ventures, creating a deeply aligned, well-established operating rhythm for growth.

"Kenny's experience building physician-led healthcare companies brings tremendous value," said Rod Mayer, President of OrthoLazer. "Our leadership team has worked together for many years with a patient-first mindset, and that foundation gives us confidence as we expand access to orthopedic wellness across the communities we serve."

Hancock brings more than 30 years of experience developing and managing physician-owned surgical facilities and outpatient partnerships. His track record includes co-founding four healthcare companies—OrthoLink Physicians Corporation, Surgical Alliance Corporation, Meridian Surgical Partners, and Lync Health Partners—and leading physician partnerships, joint ventures, and outpatient care models across the country.

Evolving to a company-owned model

OrthoLazer launched as a franchise model, resulting in its first 17 centers. In 2024, with board support, the company transitioned to a company-owned model to strengthen quality control, unify branding, and accelerate expansion.

Strengthening the national footprint

In 2025, OrthoLazer opened an additional corporate headquarters and flagship Orthopedic Wellness Center in Warsaw, Indiana, located in the Orthopedic Capital of the World. The Warsaw location allows OrthoLazer to deepen relationships with orthopedic partners and support the company's strategy for rapid national growth.

Laser therapy for orthopedic wellness

OrthoLazer Centers use a state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared Class IV laser, which delivers targeted wavelengths of light to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, and support healing without drugs, needles, or downtime. The approach aligns with CDC and AAOS guidance encouraging non-opioid, non-invasive pain management strategies.

A growing national brand

OrthoLazer continues to expand its orthopedic wellness footprint and expects to operate nearly 20 locations by year-end, with a long-term goal of surpassing 100 centers nationwide.

"Our focus is simple," said Kenny Hancock, CEO of OrthoLazer. "We are expanding access to effective, prescription-free pain relief and ensuring patients receive a personalized, welcoming experience from the first visit through recovery. We partner with healthcare organizations that share our commitment to exceptional care."

About OrthoLazer

OrthoLazer, Your Orthopedic Wellness Center, is a growing national network of laser therapy centers delivering safe, personalized pain relief powered by light. Using a state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared Class IV laser, OrthoLazer offers an entirely non-invasive alternative to traditional pain treatments, helping patients reduce inflammation, recover faster, and live more comfortably. Learn more at ortholazer.com.

SOURCE OrthoLazer