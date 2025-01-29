OrthoLite® Introduces Float™ Insole with High-Rebound Comfort

All-new lightweight, high-rebound foam delivers exceptional energy return, moisture management and long-term comfort underfoot

AMHERST, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoLite® , the global leader of branded, high performance, comfort footwear solutions since 1997, expands its extensive range of insoles with the introduction of OrthoLite® Float™, a super lightweight, high-rebound formulation.

OrthoLite Float Insole

This new innovation combines exceptional lightness with impressive high-rebound support, adding comfort and high energy underfoot across all categories of footwear. With a resilience of >38%, OrthoLite Float offers immediate step-in comfort and a cushioned, floating ride. OrthoLite Float is a fully breathable comfort technology delivering moisture management and long-lasting performance that ensures consistent comfort throughout the entire lifespan of the shoe.

These characteristics make OrthoLite Float ideal for footwear used in comfort, casual, outdoor, athletic, dress, fashion, and all active lifestyle footwear categories. Float's high levels of rebound and cushioning in thinner layers make it a great fit for dress shoes.

The OrthoLite Float formulation offers a cooler, drier environment inside all categories of footwear, so consumers can feel and perform their best. Like many OrthoLite insoles, Float can be formulated with OrthoLite Hybrid technology to increase the amount of recycled content used in the insole

OrthoLite Float Specifications:

Density: 0.12g/cm3

Hardness: 21C

Resilience: ≥38

Thickness: 2mm-20mm

Available in sheets, molded and die cut

Learn more about OrthoLite Float at upcoming industry tradeshows, including: Lineapelle NYC and Milan, the India International Leather Fair (IILF) Chennai, and The Materials Shows in Portland and in Boston. For additional information on OrthoLite, please visit ortholite.com .

About OrthoLite®

OrthoLite is the world's leading supplier of open-cell foam technology found in more than 550 footwear brands across all categories of footwear and is the first name in comfort and performance foams. OrthoLite also is the innovator and creator of Cirql™ , the sustainable materials solutions provider that provides footwear brands and their factory partners with lower impact, circular options in materials. OrthoLite has a stalwart commitment to an ongoing journey toward producing excellence with less-impactful manufacturing practices. The company also has a long-standing history of meaningful partnerships and sponsorships that demonstrate a dedicated commitment to supporting its customers, consumers, brand partners and the footwear industry. OrthoLite is the Official Insole sponsor of the New York Yankees, supporter of Textile Exchange, and is a founding supporter of the Two Ten Foundation . Stay up to date with company news by visiting OrthoLite.com and following OrthoLite on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn . To learn more about the benefits of OrthoLite, visit www.ortholite.com .

