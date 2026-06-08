OrthoLoneStar Streamlines Referral Coordination Across Texas to Improve Patient Access

Texas' largest independent orthopedic group is investing in faster referral coordination to help patients access treatment sooner.

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoLoneStar (OLS), the largest independent orthopedic practice in Texas, today announced a statewide initiative to strengthen how patient referrals are coordinated across its divisions, helping patients connect with the right orthopedic care more quickly while improving communication with referring providers throughout the process.

The initiative supports OLS's broader commitment to making access to orthopedic care more seamless for patients, employers, and physicians across Texas. By modernizing referral workflows across its network, OLS aims to reduce delays, simplify scheduling, and create a more connected experience from referral through first appointment.

The effort began with QuickOrtho, OLS's direct-to-employer program, and has expanded into workers' compensation referrals, with plans to continue across primary care and additional referral channels statewide.

"Patients shouldn't feel lost between referral and treatment," said Tanner Sloan, COO of Texas Orthopedics, an OLS division. "Our goal is to make it easier to connect patients with the right orthopedic specialist more quickly while keeping referring providers informed and engaged throughout the process."

"OrthoLoneStar was built around delivering exceptional orthopedic care in the communities we serve," said Anthony Brooks, CEO of OrthoLoneStar. "As we continue to grow across Texas, we're investing in the systems and coordination needed to make accessing that care easier for patients and physician partners alike."

To support the initiative, OLS implemented referral coordination technology from Hatch to help standardize referral intake and coordination across divisions.

The initiative is part of OLS's continued investment in shared infrastructure and operational alignment across its physician-led network as the organization expands its statewide footprint.

"OrthoLoneStar is showing what it looks like to invest in access at scale," said Chris Poole, CEO of Hatch. "By improving how referrals move through the system, they are helping ensure patients spend less time waiting and more time getting the care they need."

About OrthoLoneStar

OrthoLoneStar is the largest independent orthopedic group in Texas, comprised of 195 physicians and 45 locations across Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and East Texas. The group was formed by physicians representing six leading orthopedic practices across the state who share common core values and principles about patient care and medical ethics. For more information, visit www.ortholonestar.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is the referral management platform built for specialty care. The platform helps physician groups streamline how referrals are received, coordinated, and tracked, improving patient access and keeping referring providers informed throughout the care journey. Learn more at hatchcare.com.

Media Contacts

Linden Jackson

OrthoLoneStar

[email protected]

Joe Zboch

Hatch

[email protected]

SOURCE OrthoLoneStar