Orthopaedic and Spine Center Recognized for Excellence In Healthcare Service
The practice and its physicians recognized with eight awards by the community and area physicians
Sep 29, 2020, 06:55 ET
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic and Spine Center was named a Best of Virginia Orthopaedic Practice on the Peninsula, and seven of its physicians received a Top Doc Award.
A recent survey of Coastal Virginia Magazine readers showed that the Hampton Roads community prefers OSC for their orthopaedic and chronic pain management needs on the Peninsula. The survey asked its readers to nominate and later vote on their favorite businesses in Hampton Roads, including orthopaedic care.
Additionally, a poll conducted by Virginia Living Magazine asked physicians in the community to vote on the best physicians in Hampton Roads. Local providers chose seven OSC physicians as Top Docs.
"Orthopaedic and Spine Center is focused on patient-centered care. This recognition by patients and referring doctors reinforces the determination of our physicians to provide the best orthopaedic care in the community."
OSC Top Docs:
- Boyd W. Haynes III, M.D. – Sports Medicine Physician and Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Robert J. Snyder, M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Raj N. Sureja, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician
- Jenny L.F. Andrus – Interventional Pain Management Physician
- John D. Burrow, D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Joel D. Stewart, M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Emily Ludwig, PsyD. – Pain Psychologist
OSC physicians are accepting new patients. To make an in-person, telehealth, or phone appointment, call (757) 596-1900 or visit www.osc-ortho.com.
About Orthopaedic & Spine Center
Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies and a dedication to old-fashioned patient care.
SOURCE Orthopaedic & Spine Center