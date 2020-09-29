Orthopaedic and Spine Center Recognized for Excellence In Healthcare Service

Additionally, a poll conducted by Virginia Living Magazine asked physicians in the community to vote on the best physicians in Hampton Roads. Local providers chose seven OSC physicians as Top Docs.

"Orthopaedic and Spine Center is focused on patient-centered care. This recognition by patients and referring doctors reinforces the determination of our physicians to provide the best orthopaedic care in the community."

OSC Top Docs:

Boyd W. Haynes III , M.D. – Sports Medicine Physician and Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – Sports Medicine Physician and Orthopaedic Surgeon Robert J. Snyder , M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – General Orthopaedic Surgeon Raj N. Sureja, M.D. – Interventional Pain Management Physician

Jenny L.F. Andrus – Interventional Pain Management Physician

John D. Burrow , D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

, D.O. – Joint Reconstruction Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon Joel D. Stewart , M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon

, M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist and Orthopaedic Surgeon Emily Ludwig , PsyD. – Pain Psychologist

OSC physicians are accepting new patients. To make an in-person, telehealth, or phone appointment, call (757) 596-1900 or visit www.osc-ortho.com.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies and a dedication to old-fashioned patient care.

SOURCE Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Related Links

https://www.osc-ortho.com

