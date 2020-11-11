Orthopaedic Foundation Announces Research Collaboration with Medtech Startup to Demonstrate Effectiveness of VR Surgical Training

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes, supports, develops and encourages research and education concerning minimally invasive orthopedic surgery and advancements in musculoskeletal diseases has partnered with Immertec, a medtech startup that has developed a real-time virtual reality (VR) platform that allows surgeons to train remotely on new medical devices and procedures, to conduct research to evaluate the effectiveness of VR for remote surgical training.

The methodology of training surgeons continues to be a difficult, inefficient, and costly process for both physicians and medical device companies. Surgeons travel to train on new surgical procedures and medical devices. This means they give up multiple days of patient care and family time to observe from a crowded OR, competing for the best view of the performing surgeon and increasing the risk of infection.

The existing challenges of conducting surgical training paired with the challenges presented by COVID-19 has increased the need for remote options for immersive learning.

"Working with Immertec we're able to explore the possibilities of what surgical training will look like post-COVID," said Janine Bahar, Executive Director of the Orthopaedic Foundation. "By identifying ways for surgeons to continue education remotely we can ultimately impact patient treatment and make minimally invasive procedures more accessible to patients across the US."

Orthopaedic Foundation's research collaboration with Immertec will help evaluate the usability of Immertec's Medoptic platform from the surgeon's perspective. Medoptic, a technology-as-a-service, is a software platform supported by hardware that streams live content in the operating room. The platform has three features: the core 3D teleconferencing technology, the mobile scheduling app and VR headsets loaned to trainees prior to the event. Medoptic streams live 3D video with audio conferencing for collaboration and communication in real-time.

The first research initiative of the collaboration was held at Orthopaedic Foundation's bioskill lab in Manhattan, NY included 13 orthopedic surgeons participating in a live cadaveric demonstration using the platform from various remote locations across the US. The research validated the usability of Immertec's Medoptic system compared to industry benchmark standards.

"We're excited to partner with Manhattan's leading bioskills lab Orthopaedic Foundation," said Erik Maltais, CEO of Immertec. "Their experience and focus on innovation will help empower the medical community to create new opportunities for modern healthcare."

About Orthopaedic Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foundation was created as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose primary function is to effectively promote, support, develop and encourage research and education concerning minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery and advancements in musculoskeletal diseases. The Foundation is additionally committed to initiatives that educate individuals of all ages who are passionate about a healthy and active lifestyle and engage in self-directed practices to maintain that lifestyle. The aim of the Foundation is to discover new modalities for the treatment of orthopaedic injuries and musculoskeletal disease, to promote injury prevention, and to explore minimally invasive treatments that guarantee shorter recovery time and faster return to daily activities.

About Immertec

Founded in 2017 and based in Tampa, Florida, Immertec is an award-winning technology startup that's pushing the limits of what is possible in virtual health. The company's real-time VR platform allows surgeons to instantly train on new medical devices, learn modern surgical procedures and collaborate on surgical cases from anywhere. By changing the way surgeons train and connect, Immertec is promoting a world where all people have access to the highest standard of care regardless of race, physical location, economic status, or nationality. For more information, visit https://immertec.com.

