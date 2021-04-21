Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay Breaks Ground on 37,000 Square-Foot Medical Complex in Fish Hawk, Florida

FISH HAWK, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay (OMG) is excited to announce the construction start on a 37,000 square-foot medical complex and surgery center in the Tampa Bay Region. The facility will sit on nearly four acres of land in the Fish Hawk West community, which is about 15 miles east of downtown Tampa. This new location will become the administrative center of OMG and provide state-of-the-art clinical care.

Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay breaks ground on new orthopaedic clinic and surgical center in Fish Hawk, Florida.

With the move to the new facility, OMG has bolstered the leadership team by naming Dr. Scott Goldsmith CEO and reorganizing the administrative staff to accommodate continued rapid growth. The administrative complex will also include the Dr. Stuart Goldsmith conference center, dedicated to the founder of OMG.

OMG's development team of Dr. Jeff Watson and William Romaniello are completing the Fish Hawk project by working with real estate partners Franklin Street and Rubin Real Estate advisors. Due to OMG's continued growth, Fish Hawk is the fifth medical office project in the last six years. Judah Rubin stated that "Rubin Real Estate Advisors is excited to continue our partnership with OMG in Fish Hawk in support of their growing practice."

OMG has also partnered with Surgical Development Systems Inc. (SDSI), based out of Jupiter, FL to facilitate the opening of a 12,000 square foot ambulatory surgery center inside the 37,000 square foot complex. SDSI CEO Stacy Scroggins said, "the new facility will feature four state-of-the-art operating rooms and will have the most advanced surgical equipment including robotics to assist with total joint replacements, sports medicine and general orthopaedic procedures." The facility is planned to open in late 2021.

