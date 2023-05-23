Orthopaedic Solutions Management Completes its Sixth Partnership with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Solutions Management (OSM), a physician-led orthopedic focused management services organization, announces today its partnership with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC). Across 36 locations, OSM has developed a network of over 150 physicians and 400 total providers across Florida and Georgia. OSM maintains its foothold as the largest orthopedic services provider in Florida and is now one of the largest platforms in the United States.

OSM is uniquely positioned in the current consolidation wave of orthopedic practices by being 100 percent owned by physician partners and management team. "OSM has the ability to compete with private equity backed platforms and offer the same capital and operational solutions to cultivate growth, all in a provider-centric manner. We welcome the TOC team and look forward to continuing to build on the great reputation they have in their market," said Mike Doyle, OSM Chief Executive Officer.

The ability to expand the OSM network into the Florida panhandle and Georgia will enable OSM to effectively scale to work more closely with payors and employers on value-based care initiatives that suit their needs on a market-by-market basis.

"We are building the country's preeminent orthopedic practice management company by forming a network of the top orthopedic practices in the nation," said Dr. Roy Sanders, OSM Chief Medical Officer. "Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic shares those same values and commitment to providing world-class, patient-centered care."

The shared vision amongst OSM and its practice partners is to develop the industry leader in orthopedic medicine through excellence in clinical quality, value, research and education. TOC's mutual commitment to these principles strengthens OSM's position as the leading provider of orthopedic solutions with a provider-centric approach.

Established in 1974, TOC is the largest orthopedic practice in the Florida Panhandle with more than 100 physicians and advanced practice providers and nine regional locations. TOC providers serve as the official team physicians of Florida State University, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee Community College, and high schools across North Florida and South Georgia.

"Partnering with OSM was a natural extension for our growing practice," said Dr. Matthew Lee, TOC Managing Partner. "This partnership will allow us to continue leading the way in innovation and service offerings. Additionally, it will bolster our ability to expand and provide more convenient access to comprehensive, advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care in multiple Florida and Georgia markets."

About Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

The orthopedic providers at TOC are highly trained and focused on sub-specialized care. With over 240,000 annual patient visits that span across nine regional locations and 100+ physicians and advanced practice providers, we offer orthopedic specialists in sports medicine, orthopedic trauma, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, hip preservation, pediatric orthopedics, joint replacement, and spine care. In addition, we offer pain management, physical and occupational therapy, and behavioral therapy. For more information, visit www.teamtoc.com.

About Orthopaedic Solutions Management

Orthopaedic Solutions Management is a physician-led musculoskeletal services platform that empowers physicians to deliver the highest quality care available. OSM physicians are known nationally for their work in orthopedic surgery and have been named among the best orthopedic surgeons in the country. Founded in 2019, between the Florida Orthopaedic Institute and MD Healthcare Partners, OSM has grown to one of the largest and fastest growing orthopedic services providers in the country. Today OSM's platform includes over 150 physicians across Florida and South Georgia. For more information, visit www.ortho-solutions.com.

