Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET) Announces Formation of Multispecialty Scientific Advisory Board for 15th Annual OSET 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

To lead this initiative, President and Chairman of the Board, Joseph A. Abboud, MD has appointed a distinguished group of experts in orthopedics who are recognized for their contributions to clinical practice, research, and innovation in the field. These experts will guide the development of The Summit's scientific programming, ensuring that it addresses the most pressing challenges and emerging trends in orthopedic care.

The newly appointed members of the OSET Multispecialty Scientific Advisory Board include:

Joseph A. Abboud, MD

OSET President and Chairman of the Board

Professor of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery

The Sidney Kimmel Medical College

Thomas Jefferson University

Chief Medical Officer, Rothman Orthopedics

Kevin F. Bonner, MD, FAAOS, FAANA

OSET Scientific Advisory Board Member; Knee Sports, Cartilage & Biologics, Hip Preservation, Team Physician

Orthopedic Surgeon- Jordan-Young Institute; VA Beach

VA Professor: Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA

Director: Jordan-Young Institute Research Foundation

Lisa Cannada, MD

OSET Scientific Advisory Board Member; Fellows and Residents

University of North Carolina Department of Orthopaedics Adjunct Professor

UNC Charlotte Director of Faculty Integration

Novant Health Orthopaedic Fracture Clinic

Niloofar Dehghan, MD, MSc, FRCSC, MSc, FRCSC

OSET Scientific Advisory Board Member; Trauma

Orthopaedic Surgeon - Trauma and Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Associate Professor - University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix

Chief of Trauma & Trauma Fellowship Program Director

The CORE Institute® - Center for Orthopaedic Research and Education

Airelle O. Hunter-Giordano, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS

OSET Scientific Advisory Board Member; Ortho Rehabilitation

Directorof Clinical Services and Residency Training, University of Delaware PT Clinic

Board Certified Sports and Orthopedic Clinical Specialist

Associate Professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program

Jordan D. Metzl, MD

OSET Scientific Advisory Board; Primary Sports Medicine

Hospital for Special Surgery

Associate Attending Physician

Chair, New York Road Runners Medical Advisory Board

Anand Murthi, MD, FAAOS

OSET Scientific Advisory Board; Shoulder Arthroplasty and Sports

Chief, Shoulder and Elbow Surgery

Director, Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship and Research, MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Georgetown University School of Medicine

Editor-In-Chief Current Orthopaedic Practice Journal, Baltimore, Maryland

Hari Parvataneni, MD

OSET Scientific Advisory Board; Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Professor, University of South Florida College of Medicine

Joseph Abboud, MD, President and Chairman of the Board of Ortho Summit and a renowned shoulder and elbow specialist, expressed enthusiasm for the advisory board's role in enhancing The Summit's impact. "The formation of this Scientific Advisory Board represents our commitment to staying at the cutting edge of orthopedic care in all subspecialties," said Dr. Abboud. "I am so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with this distinguished group of cross-disciplinary thought leaders who together will help us continue to elevate the quality and relevance of the content we deliver to orthopedic professionals worldwide."

Ortho Summit has become an internationally recognized event, known for fostering healthy discourse and collaboration among thought leaders in orthopedics and all musculoskeletal conditions. The addition of the Scientific Advisory Board will reinforce The Summit's status as an educational platform where innovation and best practices converge to improve patient outcomes.

The 15th annual Ortho Summit will take place from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21, 2025 with Investor Day kicking off the event on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The summit will feature an exciting agenda of CME educational sessions, live surgeries, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. More information about the summit, including registration details, will be released soon.

About Ortho Summit

About Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET)

A Commitment to Excellence: Celebrating 14 Years of Ortho Summit

https://orthosummit.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/orthosummit/

Ortho Summit spans all orthopedic specialties, including hip and knee arthroplasty, shoulder arthroplasty, sports medicine, hip and spine surgery, trauma, physical therapy and rehab, foot and ankle surgery, and shoulder, wrist, and elbow treatments. By bringing together all disciplines of orthopedics, the Summit aims to advance musculoskeletal treatments comprehensively. The Course offers over 30 CME Credits each year with its comprehensive educational content designed by the Academic Program Chairs.

Founded by Dr. Kevin Plancher, Ortho Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET) has been dedicated to elevating orthopedic education and innovation for fourteen years. The Summit was created as a dynamic platform where orthopedic professionals could come together to share ideas, debate, and engage in hands-on workshops. This vision has blossomed into a unique and transformative educational experience that continues to grow and inspire orthopedic and sports medicine professional around the world.

SOURCE Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques