Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, first in Central and Eastern Virginia to implant the M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc

The patient reported symptoms of severe neck pain which radiated to both shoulders after a motor vehicle accident. After she failed to respond to conservative treatment, an MRI was ordered revealing severe spinal stenosis and spinal cord abutment at level C3-4 caused by a herniated disc. In consultation with Dr. Carlson, the patient made the decision to have cervical disc arthroplasty, using the Orthofix M6-C artificial cervical disc.

"I've been waiting for the right patient with the appropriate diagnosis to employ the M6-C disc," said Carlson. "The technology used in this procedure facilitates a speedy recovery with minimal limitations and a great outcome, so that my patient can get back to her active life. She just had her two week post-surgical follow-up appointment - her recovery is going very well and she feels much relief from the severe pain she once experienced."

The M6-C disc received U.S. Food and Drug Approval in February 2019. It was designed to closely mimic the anatomic structure of a natural disc as well as provide an effective alternative to a spinal fusion. By allowing the spine to move naturally, the M6-C artificial disc potentially minimizes stress to adjacent discs and other vertebral structures.

About Jeffrey R. Carlson, M.D.

Dr. Jeffrey Carlson has been a part of Orthopaedic & Spine Center since 1999 and serves as the President and Managing Partner. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who focuses on the treatment of injuries and disorders of the spine.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies and a dedication to old-fashioned patient care.

SOURCE Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Related Links

osc-ortho.com

